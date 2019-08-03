Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Biopic Starring Austin Butler Set to Open October 1, 2021

Warner Bros. has announced that the upcoming untitled Elvis biopic will open Oct. 1, 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As previously announced, Baz Luhrmann has cast Austin Butler as Elvis Aaron Presley in the film. The announcement was made today by Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

In the movie, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Luhrmann ("The Great Gatsby," "Moulin Rouge!") will explore the life and music of Presley, through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played in the film by two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks ("Forrest Gump," "Philadelphia"). The story will delve into their complex dynamic spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

Luhrmann will direct from the current screenplay written by Luhrmann and Craig Pearce. Luhrmann will also produce, alongside multiple-Oscar winner Catherine Martin("The Great Gatsby," "Moulin Rouge!"), who will once again serve as production designer and costume designer on the film, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss. Andrew Mittman will executive produce.

Principal photography will begin early next year, with filming taking place in Queensland, Australia with the support of the Queensland Government, Screen Queensland and the Australian Government's Producer Offset program. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.





