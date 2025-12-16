Peri Gilpin and Ava Vincent Join Producing Team of JO – THE LITTLE WOMAN MUSICAL

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SAG Award winner Peri Gilpin – the actress best known for NBC’s Emmy-winning “Frasier” and the recent Paramount+ sequel – and her daughter Ava Vincent, an accomplished graphic designer, have joined the producing team for the Jo - The Little Women Musical. The show has music by Dan Redfeld, and book and lyrics by Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej. Brian Purcell (4 Times Entertainment) and Tony Award winner Rob O’Neill (O’Neill/Snow, LLC) will serve as lead producers. The world premiere semi-staged concert of Jo - The Little Women Musical will take place at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Sunday January 25, 2026. The event will be directed and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter (20 Broadway shows to her credit as a choreographer including Bad Cinderella and School of Rock).

Peri Gilpin is best-known to television audiences as radio producer “Roz Doyle” in NBC’s Emmy-winning comedy series “Frasier.” Peri reprised her role in the Paramount+ sequel series. In 2024, she played Elizabeth Moss’s mother in Max Minghella’s film Shell. In addition, Peri played Chelsea Frei’s mother in Freeform’s “While You Were Breeding,” Annie Murphy’s mom on AMC’s “Kevin Can F Himself,” Abbie Jacobson’s mom on Comedy Central’s “Broad City,” and Homeland Security’s Katherine Cooper on CBS’s “Scorpion.” She starred alongside Craig Robinson and Amanda Stenberg in CBS’s “Mr. Robinson.” Other TV credits are roles in “Why Women Kill,” “Masters of Sex,” “Men at Work,” “Make It or Break It,” “CSI,” “Modern Family,” “Law & Order,” “Hot in Cleveland,” and “Desperate Housewives.”

Gilpin has appeared in the films How to Kill Your Neighbor’s Dog with Kenneth Branagh and Robin Wright Penn, Spring Forward with Liev Shrieber; Siobhan Fallon Hogan’s Rushed, directed by Vibeke Muasya; and We Broke Up, directed by Jeff Rosenberg. Gilpin produced Richard Greenberg’s The Maderati at the Tiffany Theatre in Los Angeles and produced Les Girls, a cabaret to raise funds for the National Breast Cancer Coalition that just celebrated its 25th year. She has numerous theater credits and studied at the University of Texas in Austin and the British American Acting Academy in London.

For London’s Jo - The Little Women Musical in Concert next month, the cast will feature two-time Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Tracie Bennett (National Theatre’s Follies,

Broadway’s Hangmen) as Aunt March, two-time Olivier Award nominee Barry James (West End’s She Loves Me and Sweeney Todd) as Grandpa, Grammy Award® nominee Liam Tamne (West End’s Prince of Egypt) as John Brooke, Grammy Award nominee Christine Allado (Hamilton) as Jo March, Julian Ovenden (from TV’s “Bridgerton” and “The Crown,” as well as Emile de Becque in South Pacific at Chichester Festival & Sadler’s Wells, nominated Olivier Award for “Leading Actor in a Musical”) as Father, West End star Kelly Mathieson (The Phantom of the Opera) as Meg March, TV star Sophie Pollono (Showtime’s “I Love That for You) as Amy March, Eleanor Grant (Avatar Live) as Beth March, Tobias Turley (Mamma Mia!) as Theodore ‘Laurie’ Laurence, Chris Mann (Phantom in 25th Anniversary Tour of The Phantom of the Opera), as Professor Bhaer, Miyuki Miyagi (Beau the Musical) as Sallie Gardner, and Yazdan Qafouri (The Kite Runner) as Fred Vaughn. More casting will be announced. Ensemble/chorus performers will be provided by Vocals Unlimited with Tom Pearce serving as Choirmaster.

The concert – featuring a 27-piece orchestra – follows the global release in May of a Studio Album released on Center Stage Records and recorded at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios, produced by five-time Grammy Award® nominee and three-time Emmy winner Nigel Wright and Dan Redfeld. The album is available on all digital platforms and as a special 2-CD set available on Center Stage Records.

A Universal Story. A Cultural Moment. Jo - The Little Women Musical in Concert is a once-in-a-lifetime star-studded event that will bring Louisa May Alcott’s classic story Little Women to life in a bold new musical adaptation with a sweeping, timeless score that will leave you spellbound.

At the heart of this iconic coming-of-age story is Jo March, the original literary heroine - a fiercely passionate young writer whose grief over losing her sister inspires a story that continues to resonate with audiences everywhere. This enchanting new musical is for anyone who has dreamed big, questioned their path, or yearned to share their story.

The producing team includes Elizabeth Hedman and Emily Kerrigan, with Willette and Manny Klausner (WMK Productions) and Pulau Sisters, LLC serving as co-producers.