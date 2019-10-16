BWW TV: Watch Broadway Hit the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE LIGHTNING THIEF- Live at 6pm!

Click Here for More Articles on THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical opens officially tonight, October 16, at the Longacre Theatre (220 W. 48th Street).

As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the bestselling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, with an onstage company of seven playing more than 47 characters, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure about accepting that normal is a myth and embracing the superpowers inside all of us.

The cast of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is the full original company of the 2019 tour: Chris McCarrell (Les Miserables) as Percy Jackson, with Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Kristin Stokes.

BroadwayWorld will be taking you LIVE to the red carpet tonight. Be sure to tune in at 6pm to follow along!





Related Articles