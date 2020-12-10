Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Portland Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Portland!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Here are the current standings for Portland:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Dani Baldwin - Oregon Children's Theatre 60%

Bag and Baggage 14%

Carrie Jo Vincent 10%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Body Vox 68%

Van De Veere Productions 30%

Shawn Gardner Dance 2%

Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - Gallery Theater - 2019 19%

MAMMA MIA - Broadway Rose - 2018 8%

FARNDALE AVENUE HOUSING ESTATE....MURDER AT CHECKMATE MANOR - Bag&Baggage Productions - 2017 7%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Oregon Children's Theatre Young Professionals Co 57%

Broadway Rose Theatre 35%

Portland Center Stage Teen Council 6%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Gallery Theater 55%

Twilight Theater Company 29%

Mask and Mirror Theatre 12%

Costume Design of the Decade

Darrin J. Pufall Purdy - INTO THE WOODS - BROADWAY ROSE THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 31%

Dominique Fawn Hill - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Portland Center Stage - 2019 29%

Allison Dawe - MAMMA MIA - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 23%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Isaac Lamb - FLY BY NIGHT - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2016 19%

Greg Tamlyn - BILLY ELLIOT - Pixiedust Productions - 2018 13%

Isaac Lamb - ORDINARY DAYS - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 12%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Marcella Crowson - MIRACULOUS JOURNEY EDWARD TULANE - Oregon Children's Theatre - 2016 26%

Marissa Wolf - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Portland Center Stage - 2020 21%

Damaso Rodriguez - MAGELLANICA - Artists Repertory Theatre - 2020 16%

Favorite Social Media

Broadway Rose 77%

Twilight Theatre 23%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Broadway Rose 47%

Portland Center Stage 16%

Artists Repertory Theatre 14%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Ronni Lacroute 79%

Patsy Britton 16%

Bob Conklin 5%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Carl Faber - ORDINARY DAYS - BROADWAY ROSE THEATRE COMPANY - 2018 32%

David Castaneda - MAMMA MIA - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 24%

Gene Dent - FLY BY NIGHT - Broadway Rose - 2016 16%

Performer Of The Decade

Seth Renne - ORDINARY DAYS - Broadway Rose - 2019 23%

Delphon Curtis Jr - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Portland Center Stage - 2020 14%

Patrick Spike - FARNDALE AVENUE HOUSING ESTATE.... CHRISTMAS CAROL - Bag&Baggage Productions - 2012 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Gallery Theater - 2019 14%

HEDWIG AND THE ANRY INCH - Portland Center Stage - 2020 11%

NEWSIES - Gallery Theater - 2019 11%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

CASSIUS CLAY - Oregon Children's Theatre - 2018 26%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Portland Center Stage - 2020 25%

FARNDALE AVENUE HOUSING ESTATE.... CHRISTMAS CAROL - Bag&Baggage Productions - 2012 14%

Set Design Of The Decade

Bryan Boyd - MAMMA MIA - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 21%

Megan Wilkerson - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Portland Center Stage - 2019 18%

Sean O'Skea - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2019 18%

Sound Design of the Decade

Brian Karl Moen - FLY BY NIGHT - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2016 22%

Rody Ortega - MAGELLANICA - Artists Repertory Theatre - 2018 22%

Brian Karl Moen - MAMMA MIA - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 19%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Broadway Rose Theatre 30%

Gallery Theater 15%

Portland Center Stage 14%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Ronni Lacroute 60%

Broadway Rose 38%

A.R.T. New York 2%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Juanita Muntz 56%

Dick Brannan 28%

Suz Ruddock 17%