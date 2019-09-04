Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 9/4-9/10
As of Feb. 17, 2014, "The Tonight Show" returned to its New York origins as "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" made its broadcast debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches.
An American television institution for over 60 years, "The Tonight Show" continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent. Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition that audiences know and love - kicking off every show with the iconic "Tonight Show" monologue. Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along with him many of the popular segments, celebrity sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love including #Hashtags, Thank You Notes and Slow Jam the News. The critically praised Grammy-winning group The Roots serves as "The Tonight Show" house band.
Wednesday, September 4: Guests include Orlando Bloom, Constance Wu, Jack White & Brendan Benson and musical guest The Raconteurs. Show 1111
Thursday, September 5: Guests include Kendall Jenner, DESUS & MERO and musical guest Tanya Tucker ft. Brandi Carlile. Show 1112
Friday, September 6: Guests include Ryan Seacrest, Robin Thede and Derren Brown. Show 1113
**Sunday, September 8: Guests include Michael B. Jordan & Jamie Foxx, Kelly Clarkson and musical guest Kane Brown. Show 1114
**Monday, September 9: Guests include Ashton Kutcher, Billie Lourd and musical guest Sheryl Crow Ft. Jason Isbell. Show 1115
**Tuesday, September 10: Guests include Jennifer Lopez, Russell Westbrook and musical guest Solange. Show 1116
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions
