AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED Returns for Six-Week Run at Atwater Village Theatre

Dietrich Smith's acclaimed adaptation of Franz Kafka's Amerika or, The Man Who Disappeared will return to the Atwater Village Theatre stage by popular demand. Open Fist Theatre Company joins forces with Circle X Theatre Company to present a limited six-week run March 28 through May 3.



In Kafka's surreal, darkly comic coming-of-age odyssey, 17-year-old Karl Rossmann finds himself banished from Germany in disgrace following a family scandal. Arriving in New York City on a steamer, he experiences a series of increasingly strange and bewildering misadventures that turn his world upside down. Although Kafka's novel can be read as a menacing allegory of modern life, it pulses with youthful energy, unexpected humor and a lively theatricality that makes it uniquely suited for the stage.



Heightening the play's off-kilter world are playful animation sequences by John R. Dilworth (creator of Courage the Cowardly Dog) and an immersive soundscape by seven-time Academy Award-winning sound designer Gary Rydstrom (Jurassic Park, Titanic, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Saving Private Ryan). The inventive set design by Frederica Nascimento, dynamic lighting by Gavan Wyrick and delightful costumes by A. Jeffrey Schoenberg bring Karl's curious universe vividly to life, with Elizabeth Moore's evocative backdrops and deftly detailed props by Shen Heckel and Bruce Dickinson completing the production's richly imaginative stage picture.



For this return engagement, Oqalile Tshetshe steps into the role of Karl. Returning cast members include Tambrie Allsup, Matthew Goodrich, Jade Santana, Jack Sharpe, Grace Soens and Jeremy D. Thompson, who recreate the roles they originated in the fall production. Newly joining the ensemble are Emma Bruno, Maria Mastroyannis, Elliott Moore, Julien Thompson and Pat Towne.



The team also includes projection and sound programmer Nick Foran, graphic designer D Morris, producer Amanda Weier, associate producer Tim Wright, and production stage manager John Dimitri. Open Fist Theatre Company is a collective, self-producing artistic enterprise with all facets of its operation run by its artist members under the leadership of artistic director Martha Demson. Circle X, dedicated to highly provocative, boldly theatrical productions of new and rarely-seen plays, is stewarded by executive director Tim Wright and artistic director Jen Kays.



Amerika or, The Man Who Disappeared runs March 28 through May 3. Performances take place on Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 7 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. (dark Friday, April 3). There will be one additional performance, on Monday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $26 to $45.



Atwater Village Theatre is located at 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039. Parking is free is in the ATX (Atwater Crossing) parking lot one block south of the theater.