Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s THE FULL MONTY

The Full Monty follows the fortunes of six unemployed steelworkers in Buffalo, New York. With no job, money or prospects, they are fed up. When the men spy their wives and other local women going crazy over a group of male strippers, an idea begins to emerge. Overcoming their jealousy and feelings of emasculation, they decide to make some quick cash by forming their own act–a team of male strippers with ‘real man’ bodies.

Book by Terrence McNally, Music and Lyrics David Yazbek, Directed by Scott Clay, The CAST: Jerry Lukowski - Leland McCandless, Nathan Lukowski - Jackson Clark, Pam Lukowski – Aby Lawson, Dave Bukatinsky - Geoffrey Mitchell, Georgie Bukatinsky - Mindy Kay Smith, Harold Nichols - Freddie Schindler, Vicki Nichols - Nancy Rexford, Malcolm MacGregor - Max DeBaltzo, Molly MacGregor/Woo Hoo Girl - Tami Kamin Meyer, Ethan Girard - Dustin Burke, Noah (Horse) T. Simmons - Jason Lawson, Jeanette Burmeister - Susan Slome, Teddy/Keno - Jonathan Bauman, Reg/Gary/Etc. - Pol Clark, Tony/Marty/Etc. - Jensen Bullard, Estelle/Woo Hoo Girl - Carly Essman, Susan/Woo Hoo Girl – Angela Casa Clark, Joanie/Woo Hoo Girl - Kristin Rusk.

Performances run March 6, 7,13 & 14 @ 8:00pm, March 5 & 12, @ 7:30pm, March 7, 8, 14 & 15 @ 3:00pm, at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. For more information, visit: https://ltob.org/, Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link:https://cur8.com/20833/project/137303

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer