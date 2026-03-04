PILOBOLUS: OTHER WORLDS COLLECTION Takes The Granada Theatre Stage

🎭 NEW! Santa Barbara Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Santa Barbara & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The American Theatre Guild will welcome the world-renowned dance theater company PILOBOLUS. Their production, OTHER WORLDS, is part of the 25–26 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA Series and will take The Granada Theatre stage March 18–19, 2026.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 19, 2026 - 7:30 p.m.

Celebrated for its groundbreaking physicality, innovation, and storytelling, PILOBOLUS presents its OTHER WORLDS COLLECTION, a captivating exploration of the spaces we inhabit—within ourselves, our relationships, and the world around us. With a repertoire that shifts between performances, audiences at The Granada Theatre will experience a selection of works that blend wit, wisdom, and whimsy.

PILOBOLUS: OTHER WORLDS COLLECTION at The Granada Theatre includes the poignant women's duet Bloodlines, created by Pilobolus's Executive/Co-Artistic Director Renée Jaworski and Artistic Director Matt Kent, which examines the generational evolution of family bonds; new work Flight, inspired by Pilobolus founding member Lee Harris's passion for flying and his memories of the company's fledgling days; Pilobolus's reimagining of Martha Graham's iconic Lamentation as part of the Lamentation Variations Project, commemorating GRAHAM100; and classics Pseudopodia and Branches. (Note: Featured works are subject to change.)

Pilobolus has tested the limits of human physicality to explore the beauty and power of connected bodies since being founded at Dartmouth College in 1971. Pilobolus has performed on Broadway, at the Oscars, and the Olympic Games, and created over 160 dance works. The mission of Pilobolus is to create, perform, and preserve dance; expand and diversify audiences; and teach dancers, non-dancers, and organizations to harness creative and collaborative potential through the joy of movement. Visit pilobolus.org for more information.