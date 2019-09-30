Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 9/30-10/4

As of Feb. 17, 2014, "The Tonight Show" returned to its New York origins as "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" made its broadcast debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches.



An American television institution for over 60 years, "The Tonight Show" continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent. Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition that audiences know and love - kicking off every show with the iconic "Tonight Show" monologue. Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along with him many of the popular segments, celebrity sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love including #Hashtags, Thank You Notes and Slow Jam the News.



**Monday, September 30: Guests include James Spader, Ruby Rose, Elvis Duran and musical guest DaBaby. Show 1129



Tuesday, October 1: Guests include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Colfer and musical guest the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme. Show 1130



Wednesday, October 2: Guests include Natalie Portman, Henry Winkler and musical guest Robbie Robertson. Show 1131



**Thursday, October 3: Guests include Taylor Swift, Chris O'Dowd and musical guest Angel Olsen. Show 1132



**Friday, October 4: Guests include Joaquin Phoenix, Zoey Deutch and Gary Vaynerchuk. Show 1133



These listings are subject to change.



**denotes changes or additions





Related Articles View More TV Stories