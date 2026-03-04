FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S 2 Sets Peacock Streaming Premiere

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, the sequel to the 2023 horror hit, will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock beginning April 3. The release will arrive with extras, bonus content, and behind-the-scenes featurettes.

Produced by Emmy-winning producer Jason Blum and written by award-winning video game developer Scott Cawthon, the second installment of the franchise stars Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Matthew Lillard, and more.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 picks up one year after the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. Former security guard Mike (Hutcherson) and police officer Vanessa (Lail) have kept the truth from Mike’s 11-year-old sister, Abby (Rubio), concerning the fate of her animatronic friends.

But when Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, it will set into motion a terrifying series of events, revealing dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy’s, and unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades.

The cast of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 includes returning co-stars Theodus Crane as Jeremiah and Matthew Lillard as William Afton. The film features new characters played by Freddy Carter (Shadow and Bone, Pennyworth), Wayne Knight (Jurassic Park, Seinfeld), Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters franchise, Annabelle Comes Home), and Skeet Ulrich (Scream, Riverdale).

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is directed by returning filmmaker Emma Tammi and is written by game series creator Scott Cawthon. The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon, who together produced the first film. The executive producers are director Emma Tammi, Beatriz Sequeira, Christopher Warner, Russell Binder and Marc Mostman.