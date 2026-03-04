JELLY'S LAST JAM to be Presented at Bristol Riverside Theatre

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bristol Riverside Theatre will present Jelly's Last Jam, directed by Tyrone L. Robinson with musical direction by Victoria Theodore, choreography by yaTande Whitney V. Hunter and tap choreography by Dewitt Fleming, Jr. Featuring book by George C. Wolfe, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, and music by Jelly Roll Morton and Luther Henderson, this electrifying award winning musical brings the music, passion, and larger-than-life story of jazz legend Jelly Roll Morton to the stage. Packed with thrilling dance, bold storytelling, and a red-hot jazz score, this unforgettable production runs March 31 through April 26, 2026.

Leading the cast as the iconic Jelly Roll Morton is Bucks County native and Broadway performer Stanley Martin, returning to the theatre where he first performed professionally at age nine. Best known as an original Broadway cast member of Disney's Aladdin, Martin's return to Bristol Riverside Theatre marks a powerful full-circle moment. His extensive credits include national tours of Smokey Joe's Café and Sophisticated Ladies, as well as acclaimed regional productions across the country. An award-winning performer, playwright, and cabaret artist, Martin brings extraordinary depth, charisma, and musicality to this defining role.

Joining him is Tony Award nominee Forrest McClendon as the mysterious Chimney Man. McClendon earned a Tony Award nomination for his Broadway performance in The Scottsboro Boys which he reprised on the West End. He has since appeared in major productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and at leading regional theatres across the country. A celebrated Philadelphia artist and educator, McClendon brings decades of experience and commanding stage presence to this pivotal role.

Together, Martin and McClendon lead a powerhouse cast of exceptional performers in a visionary production set in a jazz club, where the lines between actor and musician blur to seamlessly fuse acting, music, and dance into one electrifying theatrical experience. The remarkable company of actors and musicians includes: Tamara Anderson, Jenniellen Beattie, Anne Bragg, Jasyn Brazoban, Nero Catalano, Renee Chambers, Michael Anthony Clark, Ethan Hart, Giada Leigh, Keith Livingston, Daniel Matarazzo, Dan McCain, Dana Orange, Renée Reid, Devon Sinclair, J. Andrew Speas, Ryane Nicole Studivant, Miranda Thompson, Dave Tweedie, and Kevin Vu.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of early 20th-century New Orleans and Chicago, Jelly's Last Jam explores the self-proclaimed inventor of jazz's meteoric rise, struggles with identity and heritage, and enduring musical legacy. Featuring a live jazz band and exhilarating choreography, the production captures the spirit of a revolutionary artist whose music helped shape the sound of America.

Director Tyrone L. Robinson returns to BRT after directing the company's 2023 production of Chicken & Biscuits. His New York directing credits include Letters From May (Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center) and Love, Uncensored at the Triad Theater. Regionally, he has directed This Bitter Earth, pay no worship, and Ain't Misbehavin'. His associate directing work includes Sunset Boulevard at The Kennedy Center. Robinson has also appeared on Broadway in Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Swept Away, and Disney's Frozen.

Joining him on the creative team is musical director Victoria Theodore, an acclaimed pianist and composer who has performed with Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. A versatile composer, arranger, and lyricist, she is co-composer of the new musicals MARIAN and Co-Founders, served as pianist for the Oscar-winning film CODA, appeared in Tick, Tick...BOOM!, and performs onstage with the improvisational hip-hop phenomenon Freestyle Love Supreme. She's also a published author, co-founder of the band EnSPirits, and an accomplished speaker, yogi, dancer, and polyglot.

Bringing movement and cultural depth to the stage is choreographer yaTande Whitney V. Hunter, PhD, a Philadelphia-based choreographer, performer, and scholar whose work bridges performance and cultural practice. His choreography credits include the Barrymore Award-nominated The Duat, August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean, and Little Shop of Horrors, with additional work presented at the Guthrie Theatre and Berkshire Theatre Festival. He is an Assistant Professor of Dance at Temple University and brings a deeply rooted understanding of movement and storytelling to the production.

Adding to the show's exhilarating dance elements is tap choreographer DeWitt Fleming, Jr., an internationally recognized tap dancer who has performed with Riverdance, Cirque du Soleil, and artists including Alicia Keys, Wynton Marsalis, and Bobby McFerrin. His television credits include HBO's Emmy Award-winning Boardwalk Empire and NBC's America's Got Talent. He trained at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts and holds a degree in acting from Marymount Manhattan College.

The creative team also features scenic design by Jason Simms, lighting design by Alan C. Edwards, costume design by LeVonne Lindsay, and sound design by Ryk Lewis.

"Jelly's Last Jam is a powerful celebration of music, identity, and redemption," said producer Amy Kaissar. "With this extraordinary creative team and incredibly talented performers, this production promises to be an unforgettable theatrical event."

BRT enhances each performance with special pre- and post-show engagements, all included with the ticket price, giving audiences the opportunity to deepen their connection to the production and enjoy a full evening at the theatre.

The April 2nd opening night performance will be followed by a light reception, inviting patrons to gather and reflect on the evening's powerful storytelling. Additional audience engagement events will take place throughout the run, including Friday Festival on April 3rd, Wine Down Wednesday on April 8th, Black Theatre Night on April 11th, and Thirsty Thursday on April 16th.