Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS at SoHo Playhouse

The Off-Broadway premiere of The Amazing Sex Life of Rabbits officially opened on March 3 at SoHo Playhouse as part of the SoHo Playhouse International Fringe Encore Series, kicking off its limited run from March 2 through March 28. Check out photos from the show below!

The production, written and directed by Michael Shaw Fisher, comes to New York after a run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, where it earned rave audience reviews and the Encore Award from SoHo Playhouse.

The Amazing Sex Life of Rabbits centers around a mysterious dinner between two couples that unexpectedly erupts into a gripping 21st-century class war. As the characters clash with their wits, nostalgia, and sexual tensions, the play raises provocative questions about relationships and the complexities of a reunion with an ex-spouse and her new partner.

What begins as an awkward evening between two couples evolves into a revealing battle of desire, economics, and personal history, gradually escalating through a series of surprising revelations that push the characters—and audience—into darker emotional territory.

The play features four characters, each portrayed by Richardson Cisneros-Jones as Carson, Rebecca Larsen as Danielle, Leigh Wulff as Elise, and Schoen Hodges as Bobby.

Photo Credit: Molly Murphy Weinberg