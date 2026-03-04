Listen: Sting Releases 'Mercury Falling (Expanded Edition)' Featuring Bonus Tracks

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

17-time GRAMMY Award winner and Tony Award nominee Sting has released a new Digital-Only special Expanded Edition of fifth full-length solo album, Mercury Falling, in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

Mercury Falling (Expanded Edition) features 19 tracks, many of which were previously unavailable digitally until now. Among the tracklist is Sting’s recording of “Moonlight,” which appeared on the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack of the 1995 romantic comedy Sabrina. The music for the song was written by composer John Williams with lyrics by Alan and Marilyn Bergman, and garnered nominations at both the Academy Awards and the GRAMMY Awards.

Beyond the inclusion of various B-sides and sought-after remixes, this Expanded Edition concludes with three live recordings from TFI Friday of staples “You Still Touch Me,” “Lithium Sunset,” and “Message In A Bottle.”

The original Mercury Falling arrived on March 4, 1996. It reached the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 and was certified Platinum by the RIAA. The record would also be Sting’s third collaboration with longtime producer Hugh Padgham. The album notched two GRAMMY Award nominations in the categories of “Best Pop Vocal Album” and “Best Male Pop Vocal Performance” for “Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot.”

This is the latest Expanded Edition to be issued from Sting’s catalog. It follows on the heels of last year’s The Dream Of The Blue Turtles (Expanded Edition). Check out the tracklist and listen to it below.

Main Album

The Hounds of Winter

I Hung My Head

Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot

I Was Brought to My Senses

You Still Touch Me

I'm So Happy I Can't Stop Crying

All Four Seasons

Twenty Five to Midnight

La Belle Dame Sans Regrets

Valparaiso

Lithium Sunset

Bonus Tracks

Moonlight*

The Bed's Too Big Without You

Lullaby to An Anxious Child

Beneath a Desert Moon

This Was Never Meant to Be

The Pirate's Bride

Giacomo's Blues

Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot (A&G Classic Edit)

Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot (A&G Full Testament Mix)

Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot (A&G Great Divide Mix)

Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot (A&G Great Divide Dub)

I Was Brought To My Senses (Steve Lipson Remix)*

Sister Moon (Hani Commissioned Club Mix)*

Sister Moon (Hani Commissioned Dub Mix)*

Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot (Single Edit)

You Still Touch Me (Edit)*

You Still Touch Me (Live At TFI Friday)*

Lithium Sunset (Live At TFI Friday)*

Message In A Bottle (Live At TFI Friday)*

*Previously unavailable on streaming platforms

About Sting

In Sting’s distinguished career, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has received 17 GRAMMY Awards and sold 100 million albums worldwide from his combined work as one of the most distinctive solo artists in the world and former front man/bassist of The Police.

A composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author and activist, Sting also has received a Golden Globe, four Oscar nominations, a Tony nomination, Billboard Magazine’s Century Award and Kennedy Center Honors. He is currently starring in his musical, The Last Ship, for a limited international tour.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas