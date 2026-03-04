THE ZIONISTS: A FAMILY STORM and More Join Barrington Stage Company 2026 Lineup

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Barrington Stage Company has revealed its complete 2026 season, including the addition of three World Premieres.

The Zionists: A Family Storm

The Boyd-Quinson Theater season will open with the World Premiere of The Zionists: A Family Storm (June 16-July 3), produced in association with Miami New Drama. This provocative play by S. Asher Gelman (Afterglow) and directed by Chloe Treat (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 for Broadway Asia), focuses on a Jewish family gathering for a reunion at a Caribbean island as a storm encroaches, and old grievances give way to new political fears in the aftermath of October 7.

Vanya

BSC Associate Artist Mark H. Dold will star in Vanya. Also newly added is Vanya (October 8-24), Simon Stephens’ one-actor adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya that recently thrilled audiences in London and New York in a production starring Andrew Scott. Alan Paul directs BSC Associate Artist Mark H. Dold (BSC: Harry Clarke, Freud’s Last Session, Breaking the Code), in an intimate setting that will have the audience seated onstage. The production, with reduced seating for 125 patrons, will create a unique relationship between the performer and audience that will emphasize a collective experience.

This special limited run of Vanya is not part of the 2026 season subscription, and is available as an additional production.

A Chorus Line

As previously announced, the Boyd-Quinson season will feature a new production of A Chorus Line (July 15-August 8), the legendary Broadway musical that won nine 1976 Tony Awards and the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The greatest of all backstage musicals, A Chorus Line, playing at BSC for the first time in a co-production with Geva Theatre, will be directed by Alan Paul, with choreography by Parker Esse and music direction by Helen Gregory, and is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

Noises Off

The Boyd-Quinson Theater season also includes Michael Frayn’s door-slamming, sardine-flying, contact lens-losing comedy, Noises Off (August 19-September 6). A company of actors rehearsing a hopeless sex farce onstage find themselves hilariously derailed by bitter rivalries, petty grievances and barely concealed affairs unfolding behind the scenes. One of the most beloved Broadway and West End comedies makes its BSC debut in a production directed by Gordon Greenberg (Broadway: Holiday Inn, The Heart of Rock and Roll; Off-Broadway: The Baker’s Wife).

Dead Girl’s Quinceañera

Newly added to the season at The Blatt Center for the Performing Arts in the St. Germain Stage is the World Premiere of Dead Girl’s Quinceañera (August 5-August 29) by Haitian-American playwright Phanésia Pharel (Off-Broadway: The Waterfall), in a collective World Premiere by Barrington Stage Company, The Goodman Theatre, and Hartford Stage. This wildly funny and ferociously smart new play, directed by Hartford Stage’s artistic director Melia Bensussen, is a landmark co-production and major milestone in uplifting Phanésia Pharel, one of the most exciting young female voices in contemporary American theater.

Dead Girl’s Quinceañera is a darkly hilarious take on true-crime obsession, teenage bravado, and what happens when girls decide to stop waiting for answers. When Maria goes missing from her quinceañera, three best friends race to solve the mystery—interrogating suspects, inventing theories, and roasting each other along the way. The play effortlessly blends humor with emotion and inventive storytelling that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

The Urmetazoan

Also added to the season is the World Premiere of The Urmetazoan (September 30-October 25), written by Alex Rugman and directed by Jack Serio (Off-Broadway: Well, I’ll Let You Go, Grangeville). The work of acclaimed London-based playwright and theatermaker Rugman, The Urmetazoan focuses on the unbreakable bonds between two sisters as one prepares to leave Earth for deep space.

Driving Miss Daisy

As previously announced, the St. Germain Stage season opens with Driving Miss Daisy (May 27-June 21), starring BSC Associate Artist and audience favorite Debra Jo Rupp (BSC: Boeing Boeing, The Cake, Becoming Dr. Ruth; TV: “That 70s Show”), making her 11th appearance with the Company, Ray Anthony Thomas (Broadway: I Need That, American Buffalo, Trouble In Mind) and Matthew Korinko (founder, Slow Burn Theatre Co.). Directed by BSC Founding Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, Alfred Uhry’s 1987 Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece Driving Miss Daisy is a tender, quietly powerful play about the evolving friendship between an elderly Jewish woman and her African American chauffeur as they navigate prejudice, aging, and change in the American South. Uhry’s play was later adapted into the acclaimed film version that won the 1989 Academy Award for Best Picture. Driving Miss Daisy is a co-production with Palm Beach Dramaworks.

Estate Sale

The St. Germain Stage season also features the World Premiere of Estate Sale (June 30-July 25) by Keelay Gipson (NY & Regional: The Red and the Black, imagine sisyphus happy, #NEWSLAVES, Mary/Stuart). Gipson’s touching new play, directed by Steph Paul (Regional: Sanctuary City at Steppenwolf Theatre, Off-Broadway: How to Defend Yourself), focuses on a man coping with grief and loss following the death of his parents, while clearing the objects in their house for an estate sale. Afro-surrealist artist, professor and award-winning playwright Gipson is a BSC Sparks Grant recipient. This production is generously supported in part through a Theater Development Grant from the Laurents/Hatcher Foundation.