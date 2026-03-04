MY FAIR LADY to be Presented at Burning Coal Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Burning Coal Theatre Company will present My Fair Lady by Lerner & Loewe, directed by Jerome Davis. My Fair Lady will run from April 9th to 26th, 2026, at the Murphey School. Performances run on Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. All tickets are $30, or $25 for seniors (65+), or $20 for students, teachers, and active military. People 18 and under can get a ticket to any performance for $5. April 10th is ‘College Night’, with $5 tickets for any college student with a valid ID. April 12th is ‘Pay What You Can’ day.

About My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady is a timeless musical that delves into the transformative power of language, identity, and social class in early 20th-century London. At the heart of the story is Eliza Doolittle, a spirited flower seller with a thick Cockney accent, who encounters the esteemed phonetics professor Henry Higgins. Fascinated by her unrefined speech and bold personality, Higgins makes a bold wager: he will teach Eliza to speak and behave like a proper lady of high society.

As Eliza embarks on this challenging journey, the musical traces their evolving relationship through lessons in speech, manners, and self-discovery. Though they come from vastly different worlds, Higgins and Eliza form an unexpected bond that both challenges and changes them in profound ways.

The cast of My Fair Lady at Burning Coal Theatre features Natalie Reder as Eliza. Natalie returns to Burning Coal after performances in Sunday in the Park with George, Camelot, and Merrily We Roll Along. Derek Robinson will take on the role of Henry Higgins. Derek appeared in Burning Coal’s A Little Night Music. Alec Donaldson joins the cast as Colonel Pickering, having performed in Sunday in the Park with George, Camelot, and A Little Night Music with the company. Byron Jennings returns to Burning Coal as Freddy Eynsford-Hill after performing previously in Merrily We Roll Along, A Little Night Music, Hymn, and Arcadia. Simon Kaplan will portray Alfred P. Doolittle; audiences may remember him from Burning Coal’s production of Moonlight. Lenore Field who participated in Sunday in the Park with George and The Road to Mecca, will play Mrs. Higgins. Rone Roux Sargent will perform as Mrs. Pearce, and Adalynn Eller takes on the role of Mrs. Eynsford-Hill.