& JULIET, SHUCKED and More to Take Part in Toronto's 192nd Anniversary Festival

On Saturday March 7, 2026, Celebrate Toronto will return to Nathan Phillips Square for the City of Toronto's 192nd Anniversary Festival. This year Mirvish Productions joins the festivities, with performances by cast members from & Juliet, Some Like It Hot and Shucked, and a DJ Skate Party featuring Broadway favourites and Max Martin hits.

This free, all-ages celebration transforms the city's most iconic gathering place into a vibrant winter festival, bringing together skating, food, shopping, live music, and fireworks in the heart of downtown.

The DJ Skate Party pays tribute to the many musicals that have defined live entertainment in Toronto for generations. Attendees are invited to take to the ice dressed as characters from Mirvish's iconic musical productions over the decades. Come dressed as the Phantom, Annie, Jean Valjean or Cossette from Les Misérables, Tracy or Edna from Hairspray; Roger, Mark, Mimi or Angel from Rent, or Glinda or Elphaba - to name just of few.

The event also features the Toronto Made Market, a 6,000 sq. ft. curated marketplace showcasing over 100 local brands and entrepreneurs, giving attendees the chance to shop local and support homegrown businesses.

Guests can explore plenty of food stalls serving flavours inspired by Toronto's many cultures, offering a mix of global street food and local favourites that reflect the city's diversity and multicultural communities. Live performances from Toronto-based artists will keep the square energized throughout the afternoon and evening.

Guests aged 19+ can visit the Glow Bar, a licensed lounge featuring local craft beer and spirits. The celebration culminates with a fireworks display at 9:00 PM, lighting up Toronto City Hall in honour of the city's birthday. The iconic Nathan Phillips Square outdoor skating rink remains open throughout the event, with skate rentals available on-site. For more information and festival updates, visit www.celebratetoronto.ca/schedule.