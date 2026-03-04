Video: Jake Gyllenhaal Talks Tap Dancing and Sings in New THE BRIDE! Film Clip





Jake Gyllenhaal is hitting the silver screen in The Bride!, a reimagined take on the Bride of Frankenstein. In the film, the Tony nominee sings and dances as in-universe movie star Ronnie Reed, who is the object of obsession for Christian Bale's Frank. However, Gyllenhaal admits that it isn't actually him doing the dancing in the film.

"I like to dance a bit but tap dancing was never really my thing," said the actor during a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "I had six weeks to learn how to tap dance. [Director] Maggie [Gyllenhaal] said to me, 'You can do it.' And I was like, 'I really don't think I can...So I tried, but those are not my feet." Watch the interview segment, along with a clip of Gyllenhaal singing in the film at around the 3:40 time stamp.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the movie features some big-scale song-and-dance numbers, including from Gyllenhaal, Bale and Olivier and Golden Globe-winning performer Jessie Buckley, who plays the title character.

In the film, Bale plays "Frank," a lonely Frankenstein-like figure who travels to 1930s Chicago to ask groundbreaking scientist Dr. Euphronious (five-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening) for a companion. The two revive a murdered young woman, and The Bride (Buckley) is born. The film hits theaters on March 6, 2026.

The film also stars Peter Sarsgaard and Oscar-winner Penélope Cruz. Maggie Gyllenhaal directs from her own screenplay and produces alongside Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman Keren. The executive producers are Carla Raij, David Webb and Courtney Kivowitz.

Other behind-the-camera creatives include director of photography Lawrence Sher, production designer Karen Murphy, editor Dylan Tichenor, music supervisor Randall Poster, composer Hildur Gudnadóttir and Costume Designer Sandy Powell.

