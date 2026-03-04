Photos: First Look at Erika Henningsen, Colman Domingo, & More in Netflix's THE FOUR SEASONS Season 2

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Netflix has shared first-look photos for season two of The Four Seasons, which will return to the streamer on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Take a look at the newly released photos now, featuring Erika Henningsen, Colman Domingo, and more.

Returning series regulars include Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, Henningsen, and Domingo. Broadway alum Steven Pasquale is also set to star in the new recurring role of Mark Brett, who befriends the main cast during a vacation at the Jersey Shore.

From co-creators Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, the new season of the comedy series consists of eight all-new episodes, which once again follow six friends on four different vacations over the course of a year.

Likewise, season one centered on six old friends on a relaxing weekend away, only to discover that one couple in the group is about to split up. The three couples, Kate (Fey) and Jack (Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Domingo) and Claude (Calvani), are completely upended by the news.

Over the course of a year, viewers followed the friends on four vacations and watched how this shake-up affects everyone’s dynamic, sending old issues and new ones bubbling to the surface. The first season, based on the 1981 Alan Alda film, also stars Tony Award nominee Julia Lester.

Photo Credit: Emily V Aragones/Netflix