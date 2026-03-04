My Shows
Photos: SPLISH SPLASH: A DAY ON THE LAKE at The Goodman

Splish Splash: A Day on the Lake appears in The Goodman’s Alice Center in an extended run over two more weekends.

By: Mar. 04, 2026

Teamwork, bravery and fun are at the forefront of Splish Splash: A Day on the Lake, The Goodman’s latest Theater for the Very Young (TVY) offering for theatergoers 0-5 and their adult friends and family. You can now get a first look at photos here!

The production features a set, costumes and props by Jillian Gryzlak (A Christmas Carol). Co-directed by Jamal Howard (The Lizard y El Sol) and Ellie Levine (Threshold's RAIN at Filament Theatre), this nautical adventure—recently extended through March 22—was developed in collaboration with Northwestern undergraduate students and 2- to 5-year-olds from Total Child Preschool in Evanston.

Splish Splash: A Day on the Lake appears in The Goodman’s Alice Center in an extended run over two more weekends: March 7, 8, 21 and 22. Splish Splash also appears at three Chicago Public Schools—Talcott Fine Arts and Museum Academy, Gregory Academy and Ruth Bader Ginsburg Elementary School—March 9-13.  

Photo credit: Boris Martin

Photos: SPLISH SPLASH: A DAY ON THE LAKE at The Goodman Image
Michael-Forest (Mikey) Walden, Tina Muñoz Pandya

Photos: SPLISH SPLASH: A DAY ON THE LAKE at The Goodman Image
Kylie Anderson, Tina Muñoz Pandya, Michael-Forest (Mikey) Walden, Sonia Goldberg

Photos: SPLISH SPLASH: A DAY ON THE LAKE at The Goodman Image
Sonia Goldberg, Tina Muñoz Pandya

Photos: SPLISH SPLASH: A DAY ON THE LAKE at The Goodman Image
Michael-Forest (Mikey) Walden

Photos: SPLISH SPLASH: A DAY ON THE LAKE at The Goodman Image
Kylie Anderson, Sonia Goldberg

Photos: SPLISH SPLASH: A DAY ON THE LAKE at The Goodman Image
Tina Muñoz Pandya, Michael-Forest (Mikey) Walden

Photos: SPLISH SPLASH: A DAY ON THE LAKE at The Goodman Image
Sonia Goldberg, Tina Muñoz Pandya, Kylie Anderson

Photos: SPLISH SPLASH: A DAY ON THE LAKE at The Goodman Image
Kylie Anderson

Photos: SPLISH SPLASH: A DAY ON THE LAKE at The Goodman Image
Sonia Goldberg, Tina Muñoz Pandya





