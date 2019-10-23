Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 10/23-10/29
As of Feb. 17, 2014, "The Tonight Show" returned to its New York origins as "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" made its broadcast debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches.
An American television institution for over 60 years, "The Tonight Show" continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent. Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition that audiences know and love - kicking off every show with the iconic "Tonight Show" monologue. Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along with him many of the popular segments, celebrity sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love including #Hashtags, Thank You Notes and Slow Jam the News.
Wednesday, October 23: Guests include Michael Douglas, Kathryn Hahn and musical guest Jenny Lewis. Show 1142
Thursday, October 24: Guests include Keegan-Michael Key, Chance The Rapper, Brockhampton and musical guest Brockhampton. Show 1143
**Friday, October 25: Guests include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Questlove & Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter and musical guest Rex Orange County. OAD 10/10/2019
Sunday, October 27: Guests include John Cena, Luke Bryan and musical guest Luke Bryan. Show 1144
Monday, October 28: Guests include Emma Thompson, Joel Kinnaman and musical guest Liam Gallagher. Show 1145
**Tuesday, October 29: Guests include Jason Mamoa and Rhett & Link. Show 1146
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions
