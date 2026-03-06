Video: Rose Byrne and Kelli O'Hara Tease Noël Coward Comedy FALLEN ANGELS





Rose Byrne and Kelli O'Hara will soon be back on Broadway in Fallen Angels, the Roundabout Theatre Company production of the classic Noël Coward play. The production came out of a reading of the play in 2023, featuring the two performers.

The comedy follows two married women who are waiting for the arrival of another man, with whom they are both having an affair. "It was so ahead of its time. It was considered controversial at the time, and it still kind of has [that]" O'Hara told Good Morning America during a visit to the show. Byrne agreed, saying, "It's still something around the table we've been discussing, like 'What would this do to the relationship?'"

However, they both highlighted the comedic nature of the play. "[It's the] two of us getting drunk, climbing over each other. It's going to be great fun," said O'Hara, also sharing that the play is "more words than I've ever had to memorize in my life." "It's basically a French farce. So it's very heightened, there's a lot of physical comedy that we're discovering," noted Byrne.

They also praised co-star Mark Consuelos, who makes his Broadway debut in the production. "First of all, he's off-book before any of us in rehearsals. He has everything memorized [in] a beautiful French accent," O'Hara shared. Watch the full interview now.

Directed by Tony Award-nominee Scott Ellis, Roundabout Theatre Company's Fallen Angels will begin preview performances on Friday, March 27, 2026, and open officially on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at the Todd Haimes Theatre (227 West 42nd Street) on Broadway. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Fallen Angels will star Golden Globe-winner Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, “Platonic”, You Can’t Take It With You) as “Jane Banbury” and Tony Award-winner Kelli O’Hara (The King and I, Kiss Me Kate, “The Gilded Age”) as “Julia Sterroll.” They will be joined by Drama Desk Award-winner Tracee Chimo (Circle Mirror Transformation, Noises Off, The Heidi Chronicles, Bad Jews) as “Saunders”, Emmy Award-winner Mark Consuelos (“Live with Kelly and Mark”, Orphans, “Riverdale”) as “Maurice Duclos” making his Broadway debut, Tony Award-nominee & Drama Desk Award-winner Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress, Finian’s Rainbow, Company) as “Willy Banbury”, and Obie Award-winner Aasif Mandvi (“The Daily Show,” “Evil,” Oklahoma!, Sakina’s Restaurant) as “Fred Sterroll.”

The creative team for Fallen Angels includes: David Rockwell (Set Design), Jeff Mahshie (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), and John Gromada (Sound Design). Casting is by Carrie Gardner and Stephen Kopel.

Sparkling, dizzying, and deliciously potent, Noël Coward’s champagne-fresh comedy of bad manners shocked and delighted audiences in its 1925 premiere. Two upper-class wives, their husbands away for the day, share a few toasts to their pre-marital dalliances—with the same man, who just may be en route from France to visit. Old rivalries and past scandals bubble to the surface in this intoxicating romp from one of theatre’s comedy masters.