SURPRISE Comes to the Holland Opera This Summer

🎭 NEW! Netherlands Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Netherlands & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SUPRISE will come to the Netherlands this year. Performances run 10 September - 4 October. Ticket sales will begin on March 12. A musical evening that grates and touches. A cinematic family epic from the creators of "Divorce of Figaro," "The Flying Dutchman," and "Cherry Orchard."

Anna returns to the family home after many years. There's singing, filming, and toasting. What begins as a surprise party transforms into a confrontational family drama about love, jealousy, and the right to determine your own life. Old tensions flare up, secrets come to light, and the line between celebration and tragedy blurs.

Performance

Björk Nilsdottir: soprano | Marcel van Dieren: baritone | Fee Suzanne de Ruiter: mezzo-soprano | Koen Masteling : tenor | Tom Jansen: baritone

Creation

Music: Niek Idelenburg | libretto: Joke Hoolboom | choreografie: Pim Veulings | decor: Douwe Hibma | costumes Bregje van Balen | light design : Yuri Schreuders

Ontvang Broadway-nieuws op WhatsApp Ontvang de laatste updates, nieuws en exclusieve inhoud rechtstreeks in de app.