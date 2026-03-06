Kimiko Glenn Sets Debut EP 'Modern Dance' as KIMIKO; Watch a New Music Video





Actress and performer Kimiko Glenn, who originated the role of Dawn in Waitress on Broadway, has announced her debut EP, Modern Dance, under her musical project, KIMIKO. The EP will arrive on May 29. Alongside the announcement, she has shared her latest track and self-directed music video, "Emotional Whiplash."

Speaking on the creation of the EP, KIMIKO shared, "Finding the humor while actively sorting out annoying situationship after annoying situationship made the reality of it all feel less big and way more silly."

﻿The musician found inspiration in the current array of jovial female pop superstars of the moment and their relatability. "I think that’s why so many people respond to Sabrina Carpenter and Lily Allen, among so many incredible female pop stars right now! Their music reflects so much of what we are feeling about modern romance. For me, listening to their albums has felt validating and poignant, and I hope my music can do something similar for the people who find it. And there is so much more to come! I couldn’t be more excited to share the insides of my brain with the world."

Pulling from personal experience, KIMIKO adds, "'Emotional Whiplash' is based off the experience of someone love-bombing you and then pulling back as soon as you match their energy. This one told me on the second date that he deleted all the apps and told his parents about me. Then said I was moving too fast when I asked if we should schedule another date. Hilariously, I could not tell you what his name was."

As an actress, KIMIKO is best known for her role on Netflix's Orange Is The New Black, for which she and the cast won three Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Since then, KIMIKO was a series regular on the YouTube Original Liza On Demand, and on TBS's The Guest Book and had guest roles in Sacred Lies (Facebook), High Maintenance (HBO), Broad City (Comedy Central), The Goldbergs (ABC), Mel Brooks' History of The World, Part II and more. KIMIKO's feature film credits include Netflix's Can You Keep A Secret opposite Alexandra Daddario and Freeform’s GHOSTING. Other projects include New Line’s NERVE alongside Emma Roberts and Dave Franco.

KIMIKO has also lent her voice to animation, including as the titular role of “Baby Shark” in Nickelodeon's Baby Shark, "Niffty" in the Amazon's smash hit Hazbin Hotel and continues to voice the role of “Kiff” in Disney's KIFF, which earned four Children & Family Emmy nominations earlier this year.

Additional credits include Bojack Horseman, Centaurworld, and My Little Pony: A New Generation with Vanessa Hudgens, Liza Koshy and Sofia Carson. She is also one of the series leads of the upcoming & highly anticipated Netflix adaptation of the viral game Among Us, will play the lead role in the upcoming Star Wars Visions and voiced the role of “Peni Parker” in the Academy Award-winning feature Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse, its sequel and its third movie.

On Broadway, she originated the role of “Dawn” in the adaptation of the 2007 feature film WAITRESS, which was nominated for a 2016 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical, with music and lyrics by award-winning pop star Sara Bareilles.

Photo credit: Acacia Evans