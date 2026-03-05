Video/Photos: Netflix Debuts BEEF Season 2 Teaser, New First-Look Photos

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Tensions are high in the official teaser trailer and new photos for the highly anticipated second installment of Beef from Netflix and A24. With an ensemble cast led by Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny, the award-winning returns to Netflix on April 16.

As previewed in the teaser, the new season begins when a young couple (Melton and Spaeny) witness an alarming fight between their boss and his wife. Both lower-level staff at a country club, they find themselves becoming entangled in the unraveling marriage of General Manager, Joshua Martín (Isaac), and his wife, Lindsay Crane-Martín (Mulligan).

Through favors and coercion, both couples vie for the approval of the elitist club's billionaire owner, Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh-jung), who struggles to manage her own scandal involving her second husband, Doctor Kim (Song Kang-Ho).

Created, showrun, and executive produced by Lee Sung Jin, the eight-episode second season also stars Seoyeon Jang, William Fichtner, Mikaela Hoover, and BM. Jake Schreier, Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, Anna Moench, Kitao Sakurai and Ethan Kuperberg serve as executive producers.

Photo Credit: Netflix