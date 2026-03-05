Video: James Marsden Stars as a Mysterious Charmer in YOUR FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS Season 2 Trailer

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Apple TV has dropped the trailer for season two of the drama series Your Friends & Neighbors, from creator Jonathan Tropper and starring and executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Jon Hamm.

The ten-episode sophomore season will make its global debut on Apple TV with one episode on Friday, April 3, 2026, followed by one new episode weekly through Friday, June 5. The series has already been renewed for a third season.

In season two, Andrew Cooper (Hamm) doubles down on his life as an unlikely suburban thief, until the arrival of a new neighbor threatens to expose his secrets and place his family at risk. The trailer previews this new complication, with Emmy Award-nominee James Marsden starring as the mysterious new neighbor.

Returning for the new season are Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee (Broadway's The King and I), Mark Tallman, Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt and Donovan Colan.

The first season also featured several other Broadway alums, including Ramin Karimloo, Jordan Gelber, Jennifer Mudge, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Manu Narayan, and Miriam Silverman, among others. Check out a season one interview with Lena Hall, who sings and plays guitar in the series.

Your Friends & Neighbors is produced by Apple Studios and created by bestselling author Tropper, who serves as showrunner, director and executive producer through Tropper Ink under his overall deal with Apple TV. In addition to starring, Hamm executive produces alongside Connie Tavel, Craig Gillespie, Jamie Rosengard, Lori Keith Douglas and Stephanie Laing, who directs six episodes.

Photo Credit: Apple