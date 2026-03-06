Video: THE PITT Episode 10 Preview Teases New Crisis for Dr. Mohan and Team

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





A sneak preview has been released for the tenth episode of The Pitt Season 2, coming to HBO Max on Thursday, March 12, 2026. Check it out now.

The new video picks up with the staff amid the craziness of the holiday weekend, teasing interpersonal struggles between the workers before Dr. Samira Mohan seemingly becomes sick herself. Also in the episode, several critical patients are rushed to the Pitt after an incident at a nearby waterpark, and Al-Hashimi confronts Robby.

Season 2 of The Pitt premiered on January 8, 2026. The acclaimed series examines the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.

New episodes of the 15-episode second season debut weekly, leading up to the season finale on Thursday, April 16. Tune in to watch The Pitt each Thursday at 9:00 ET on HBO Max. The series has already been renewed for a third season.

The Season 2 cast includes Noah Wyle (Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (Javadi), and Sepideh Moafi (Dr. Al-Hashimi).

The first season, which premiered in January 2025, received 13 Emmy nominations and five wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, first-time Emmy wins for Noah Wyle (Lead Actor), Katherine LaNasa (Supporting Actress), and Shawn Hatosy (Guest Actor), and Outstanding Casting. It has also garnered two Golden Globe Award nominations, with Noah Wyle taking home the award for his performance.

The Pitt is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where JWP is under an overall deal. R. Scott Gemmill created The Pitt and executive produces the series alongside Emmy winner John Wells, Noah Wyle, JWP’s Erin Jontow, Joe Sachs, Simran Baidwan, and Michael Hissrich.