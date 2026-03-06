Quentin Tarantino Reportedly Developing Original British Farce For The Stage

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Quentin Tarantino, renowned director of films like Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was working on a stage play.

Some new details about the project have potentially emerged in a new report from The Daily Mail. The publication writes that according to sources close to the production, the play is a classic comedy in the style of a British farce, drawing inspiration from works such as Noises Off!.

According to the report, the new work is an original piece written by Tarantino and is not based on any of his films.

Sources indicate that Tarantino is currently exploring theatre spaces of varying sizes while considering how the production would be staged. One scene is rumored to involve an actor entering on a wire.

The filmmaker is also said to be in discussions with several prominent Hollywood actors about appearing in the production.

It is said that the famed director and screenwriter is planning a late 2026/early 2027 West End bow for the project.

“Oh, the play is all written. It is absolutely the next thing I’m going to do,” Tarantino said during an interview with The Church of Tarantino podcast. “We’ll start the ball rolling on it in January.... It’s probably going to take up a year and a half to two years of my life... even starting from scratch, it’ll probably be a year before it’s in front of an audience.”

In the interview, he went on to discuss his family life and his plans of the rest of 2025 and 2026. "I'm having a great time with my kids and my family and everything, so let me just hang out with my family for the whole rest of the year and then I'll more than likely move to England and bring my family with me and start working on the play."

Though he didn't shed light on the casting or the genre of the play, the filmmaker previously told Bill Maher's that he was exploring the possibility of writing an original comedy play. “I’m leaning more towards writing, or trying for a while, theater...It would be funny stuff...In a comedy play, the audience is a character in the room… when that works, that’s an evening out…which is hard to capture on film,” Tarantino said at the time.

He would also be open to adapting his play for the screen down the line. "If it’s a popular play, then I’ll probably make a movie," shared the director. If a film adaptation comes to fruition, this would likely be the last movie for Tarantino. Over the years, he has famously held to the belief that he would only make ten films and, after completing those ten, he would explore projects in other mediums, such as those in television or print. Last year, he abandoned the plans for what would have been his final film, then titled The Movie Critic.

Tarantino's films include Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill, Death Proof, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. As an author, he wrote the novelization of Once Upon a time in Hollywood and the nonfiction film book Cinema Speculation.