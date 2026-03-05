Listen: Anne Hathaway Performs New Pop Song 'Burial' From MOTHER MARY

The first full song from Mother Mary is here. The upcoming movie features Anne Hathaway as the titular pop star, and audiences can get a new listen to Hathaway's vocals in the newly released single "Burial."

Performed by Hathaway, the song is written by Jack Antonoff, Charli xcx, George Daniel and Hathaway. The movie arrives in theaters on April 17, alongside the full album, featuring additional songs by FKA twigs. Listen to the new single below, and check out the album teaser here.

A24's Mother Mary follows Hathaway as pop star Mother Mary, who reunites with her estranged Best Friend and former Costume Designer Sam Anselm (Michaela Coel) on the eve of her comeback performance. The movie also stars Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Alba Baptista, Isaura Barbé-Brown, with Sian Clifford, and FKA Twigs.

Jack Antonoff and Charli xcx wrote original songs for the new film in addition to a score from Daniel Hart. The movie is written and directed by David Lowery, who previously helmed The Green Knight and Peter Pan & Wendy.

In a previous interview with Vogue, Hathaway spoke about the demands of the film, including making herself believable as a major pop star. “I had to submit to being a beginner. The humility of that—showing up every day knowing you’re going to suck. And it has to be okay. You’re not ‘bad.’ You’re just a beginner. Getting to that mindset—I had to shed some things that were hard to shed. It was welcome. But it was hard, the way transformational experiences can be hard.”

Hathaway is the recipient of many awards, including an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Golden Globe Award. In February 2002, Hathaway starred in the City Center Encores! concert production of Carnival! in her New York City stage debut.

In 2012, she played Fantine in the film adaptation of Les Misérables, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her other film credits include The Princess Diaries, The Devil Wears Prada, Ocean's 8, Armageddon Time, The Witches, and more. In addition to Mother Mary, she will next be seen in The Devil Wears Prada 2 and The Odyssey.

Michaela Coel is known for her hit series HBO's I May Destroy You. She won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series, making her the first Black woman to take home that trophy. She was recently seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Donald Glover's Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Onstage, Coel has been seen at the Royal National Theatre in Blurred Lines, Home, Chewing Gum Dreams, and Medea.