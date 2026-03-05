Video: Mary Bennet Takes Center Stage in Teaser for THE OTHER BENNET SISTER

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The new series, The Other Bennet Sister, will arrive on BritBox on May 6th in the U.S. and Canada. Watch a new teaser trailer for the drama, which brings Mary Bennet, the oft-overlooked middle sister in Pride and Prejudice, into the spotlight. It is based on Janice Hadlow’s acclaimed novel of the same name.

The story begins at Longbourn, the Bennet family home, where Mr. and Mrs Bennet preside over a lively household of five unmarried daughters: Jane, Elizabeth, Mary, Kitty, and Lydia. As society’s pressures mount, the Bennet sisters navigate the glittering yet precarious world of Regency England, where marriage is both aspiration and necessity.

While her sisters pursue romance and social triumph, Mary embarks on a very different path. Leaving Longbourn behind, she travels to London to live with her aunt and uncle, Mr and Mrs Gardiner, in their elegant home on Gracechurch Street. There, Mary begins a journey of self-discovery, stepping out of the shadows and into her own story.

The series stars Ella Bruccoleri (Call the Midwife, Bridgerton) as Mary Bennet, Ruth Jones (Gavin & Stacey, Stella), Richard E. Grant (Withnail & I, Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Night Manager), Richard Coyle (Heads of State, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Tanya Reynolds (The Decameron, Sex Education), Dónal Finn (The Wheel of Time, SAS Rogue Heroes), Varada Sethu (Doctor Who, Andor), and Laurie Davidson (A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, The Girlfriend).

Maddie Close (Sunflower Child), Poppy Gilbert (My Oxford Year, Chloe), Molly Wright (The A Word, APOSTASY), and Grace Hogg-Robinson (The Coroner, COBRA) round out the cast as Jane, Lizzie, Kitty, and Lydia Bennet, respectively.

Sarah Quintrell (The Power, Ellen) wrote nine of the ten half-hour episodes, with Maddie Dai (We Were Dangerous) writing one episode. The series, which was filmed in Wales, is directed by Jennifer Sheridan (Extraordinary) and Asim Abbasi (Cake). It is produced by Bad Wolf (His Dark Materials, Industry) in a co-production with the BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

The series will stream on BritBox in NORTH AMERICA and on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK. Bad Wolf is supported by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales. Sony Pictures Television will distribute The Other Bennet Sister internationally.

Photo credit: James Pardon, Courtesy of BritBox