Emma Hunton, John Krause, and Diana Huey to Lead World Premiere of MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS

Broadway performers Emma Hunton, John Krause, and Diana Huey will lead the world premiere of MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS, a new original musical comedy with book, music, and lyrics by Nico Juber, at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, California. Directed by Kristin Hanggi, performances will run May 2–17, with previews on April 30 and May 1.

Hunton will play Brenda, Krause will portray Nate and Atlas, and Huey will appear as Katrina. Hunton is known for her role on the Freeform series Good Trouble and for stage work including Spring Awakening and Next to Normal on Broadway, as well as performing as Elphaba in the national tour of Wicked. Krause originated a role in Hadestown and later played Orpheus on the national tour. Huey previously made history as the first person of color to play Ariel in the national tour of The Little Mermaid.

Featuring a contemporary pop-rock score, Millennials Are Killing Musicals centers on Brenda, a single millennial mother struggling with the pressures of modern “adulting.” Her life is complicated further when her younger influencer sister Katrina arrives unexpectedly, eight months pregnant and unprepared for motherhood. The women attempt to navigate their lives while confronting the pressures and illusions created by social media.

The production’s creative team includes Anthony Lucca as music director, arranger, and orchestrator, and Michelle Elkin as choreographer, with casting by Michael Donovan, CSA, and Richie Ferris, CSA.

The Colony Theatre, located at 555 N. Third Street in Burbank, will host the limited engagement before the musical continues its development toward a future New York presentation. Tickets are available now.