Lea Salonga to Celebrate the Holidays at 54 Below in December 2026

54 Below will welcome back Broadway icon Lea Salonga on November 29 & December 1, 2, 4, 5, & 8-10 at 7pm.

Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, Mar 6 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Thur, Mar 12 at 12pm.

Ring in the holidays with one of Broadway’s biggest stars, Tony Award winner Lea Salonga. Best known for her leading roles in Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Once On This Island, and Allegiance, this global artist was bestowed the honor of “Disney Legend” for her signature singing roles in Aladdin and Mulan. Star of the 2023 PBS special “Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir,” and acclaimed for her 2024 Christmas release “Sounding Joy,” Lea returns to 54 Below with a show for all ages to get you in the holiday spirit.

December 1 Benefit Performance

All tickets for the performance on Tuesday, December 1 include a tax-deductible $200 donation to benefit 54 Below’s Ticket Subsidy program. Doors will open earlier at 5pm and guests will be greeted with complimentary prosecco. The regular menu will be supplemented with festive specials exclusively available for this special evening.

For the performance on December 1, cover charges are $265 ($65 ticket + $200 donation) – $335 ($135 ticket + $200 donation). Premiums are $390 ($190 ticket + $200 donation). $200 donation is tax deductible. $25 food & beverage minimum.