Photos: NBC's THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS Stars and Co-Creators Attend Tribeca Membership Event

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Tuesday, March 3, the cast and co-creators of NBC's comedy series The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins participated in a panel discussion following a special screening of two episodes at a Tribeca Membership Event. Check out photos from the event below.

Panelists included cast members Tracy Morgan, Erika Alexander, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall, and executive producers Robert Carlock and Sam Means. The conversation was moderated by USA Today entertainment reporter Patrick Ryan.

The NBC series also stars Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe, who was not in attendance due to his Broadway show Every Brilliant Thing, now in previews at the Hudson Theatre.

Led by Morgan and Radcliffe, the new series follows disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Morgan), who is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Radcliffe). But, to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins airs Mondays at 8:30 p.m. on NBC. Episodes are available the next day on Peacock. The cast also includes Bobby Moynihan, with Heidi Gardner, Ronny Chieng, Anna Camp, Corbin Bernsen, Craig Robinson, Megan Thee Stallion, and Michael Kosta confirmed as guest stars.

Robert Carlock and Sam Means serve as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers. Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner also executive produce. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears, Means End Productions and Streetlife Productions, Inc.

Photo Credit: Scott Gries/NBC