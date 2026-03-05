Photos: NBC's THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS Stars and Co-Creators Attend Tribeca Membership Event
On Tuesday, March 3, the cast and co-creators of NBC's comedy series The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins participated in a panel discussion following a special screening of two episodes at a Tribeca Membership Event. Check out photos from the event below.
Panelists included cast members Tracy Morgan, Erika Alexander, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall, and executive producers Robert Carlock and Sam Means. The conversation was moderated by USA Today entertainment reporter Patrick Ryan.
The NBC series also stars Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe, who was not in attendance due to his Broadway show Every Brilliant Thing, now in previews at the Hudson Theatre.
Led by Morgan and Radcliffe, the new series follows disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Morgan), who is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Radcliffe). But, to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past.
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins airs Mondays at 8:30 p.m. on NBC. Episodes are available the next day on Peacock. The cast also includes Bobby Moynihan, with Heidi Gardner, Ronny Chieng, Anna Camp, Corbin Bernsen, Craig Robinson, Megan Thee Stallion, and Michael Kosta confirmed as guest stars.
Robert Carlock and Sam Means serve as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers. Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner also executive produce. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears, Means End Productions and Streetlife Productions, Inc.
Photo Credit: Scott Gries/NBC
Precious Way
Precious Way
Jalyn Hall
Jalyn Hall
Precious Way
Jalyn Hall, Precious Way
Robert Carlock, Sam Means
Erika Alexander, Robert Carlock, Tracy Morgan, Precious Way, Robert Carlock, Jalyn Hall
Erika Alexander, Robert Carlock, Tracy Morgan, Precious Way, Robert Carlock, Jalyn Hall
Tracy Morgan, Precious Way
Tracy Morgan, Precious Way
Tracy Morgan, Jalyn Hall
Tracy Morgan, Jalyn Hall
Sam Means
Jalyn Hall, Precious Way, Erika Alexander, Tracy Morgan, Sam Means, Robert Carlock, Patrick Ryan
Jalyn Hall, Precious Way, Erika Alexander, Tracy Morgan, Sam Means, Robert Carlock, Patrick Ryan
