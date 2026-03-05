John Cameron Mitchell To Host HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH 25th Anniversary Tour

Following Wednesday's tease on social media, John Cameron Mitchell has officially announced a live tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of his movie musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Mitchell, currently playing Mary Todd Lincoln in Broadway's Oh, Mary!, will hit the road for the national anniversary tour, coming to cities like Los Angeles, Boston, Atlanta, Seattle, and more later this year. Take a look at the full date listing below and purchase tickets here, now on sale.

Attendees will be treated to a 4K screening of the 2001 film, followed by an in-person conversation with the writer, director and actor, featuring behind-the-scenes stories from its creation, audience Q&A, and a special acoustic performance. Post-show meet-and-greet add-ons will also be available. For the Chicago show, an original 35mm print will be screened.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch first debuted as an Off-Broadway stage musical in 1998. Created by John Cameron Mitchell and composer/lyricist Stephen Trask, the musical tells the story of Hedwig (originally played by Mitchell), an East German punk rock singer. Raised a boy in East Berlin, Hedwig undergoes a traumatic personal transformation to emigrate to the U.S., where she reinvents herself as an "internationally ignored" talented rock diva.

The musical has become a cult classic, as is the film adaptation, which garnered Mitchell a Golden Globe nomination for his performance as the title character. The musical later came to Broadway in 2014, starring Neil Patrick Harris and, later, Mitchell as Hedwig. The production won four 2014 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch 25th Anniversary Tour Dates:

June 14 - Orlando, FL - Enzian Theater

June 15 - Orlando, FL - Enzian Theater

June 17 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

June 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Parkway Theater

June 28 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

June 30 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Beanfield

July 8 - Chicago, IL - Music Box Theatre

July 15 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

July 19 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

July 21 - Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre

August 5 - Austin, TX - Emo S

August 7 - Dallas, TX - Texas Theatre

September 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Wilshire Ebell Theatre

September 20 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory

October 1 - Boston, MA - Shubert Theatre at the Boch Center

Sat May 06 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas