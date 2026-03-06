COME FROM AWAY To Open At Meadow Brook Theatre; Special Panel Event To Feature Real-Life Figures From Gander

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Meadow Brook Theatre will present COME FROM AWAY from March 18 through April 12 on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. The Tony-nominated musical, with book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, tells the story of the community response in Gander, Newfoundland following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

When U.S. airspace closed after the attacks, 38 planes carrying nearly 7,000 passengers were diverted to the small town of Gander. Residents and neighboring communities housed, fed, and supported the stranded travelers for five days, an act of hospitality that later inspired the musical.

“Gander, Newfoundland was a fueling stop for transatlantic flights for decades,” said Artistic Director Travis Walter. “The big airport was what passenger planes needed immediately following the 9/11 tragedy. Come From Away tells the story of incredible kindness these passengers experienced.”

Walter added, “Come From Away tells the story of a community that pulled together with no notice or planning to help thousands of strangers. The actors each play multiple roles, but you always know exactly who they are, and the music just wraps around it all in a beautiful way.”

In conjunction with the production and the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Meadow Brook Theatre will host a one-night fundraising event titled NEWFOUND FRIENDS on March 23 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event will feature a moderated panel hosted by Walter with four guests from Newfoundland whose real-life experiences inspired COME FROM AWAY: Claude Elliott, Mayor of Gander; Derm Flynn, Mayor of Appleton; Oz Fudge, a constable in Gander; and Brian Mosher, a news reporter from Gander.

During the evening, the panelists will share personal reflections and firsthand stories about the days following the diversion of flights to Newfoundland and the community response that supported thousands of stranded travelers. The event will conclude with a reception for attendees.

The production features Jennifer Byrne (Beverley and others), Chip DuFord (Claude and others), Em Hadick (Janice and others), Tyrick Wiltez Jones (Bob and others), Francis Kelly (Nick and others), Christopher C. Minor (Kevin J and others), Stephanie Nichols (Bonnie and others), Brandon Ruiter (Kevin T and others), Stephanie Wahl (Diane and others), Stacy White (Beulah and others), Ron Williams (Oz and others), and Virginia Ann Woodruff (Hannah and others).

The creative team includes Walter (Director), Tyrick Wiltez Jones (Choreographer), Matthew Croft (Music Director), Karen Sheridan (Dialect Coach), Kiah Kayser (Scenic Designer), Marley Boone (Costume Designer), Neil Koivu (Lighting Designer), Brendan Eaton (Sound Designer), Brittanie Nichole Sicker (Stage Manager), and Katy Kujala (Assistant Stage Manager).

Tickets for COME FROM AWAY range from $40 to $48 and are available through the Meadow Brook Theatre box office or Ticketmaster. Tickets for the NEWFOUND FRIENDS event are $30. Seating is limited.

Meadow Brook Theatre is a professional nonprofit theatre serving southeast Michigan and located on the campus of Oakland University.