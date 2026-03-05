Video: Hulu's THE TESTAMENTS Trailer Previews Return to Gilead

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Hulu has debuted the first trailer for The Testaments, a new story serving as an evolution of The Handmaid’s Tale. The trailer previews the coming-of-age drama, which takes place in the dark world of Gilead after the events of the original hit series.

The Testaments will premiere on April 8 with three episodes, then weekly thereafter. The Hulu original series will be available on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally.

Based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, The Testaments follows young teens Agnes (Chase Infiniti), dutiful and pious, and Daisy (Lucy Halliday), a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders.

As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s (Ann Dowd) elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future.

The series also stars Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya, and Kira Guloien.

The Testaments is created by showrunner and executive producer Bruce Miller and executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Steve Stark, Shana Stein, Maya Goldsmith, John Weber, Sheila Hockin, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears and Mike Barker, who will also direct the first three episodes and finale. It is produced by MGM Television and 20th Television.

Photo Credit: Hulu