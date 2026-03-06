Photos: LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES in Rehearsal at the National Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rehearsal photos have been released for Marianne Elliott’s (Angels in America) major striking new staging of Les Liaisons Dangereuses. Christopher Hampton’s (The Father) acclaimed adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ epistolary novel - a thrilling game of love, lies and social warfare - has had a refreshed script for its first ever staging at the National Theatre, playing the Lyttelton theatre from 21 March until 6 June 2026. Check out the photos below!

The production will also be screened in cinemas worldwide via National Theatre Live from 25 June 2026.

Cast members include, Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown), Gabrielle Drake (Time and the Conways), Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) and Aidan Turner (Rivals).

They are joined by Ishmail Aaron, Sharif Afifi, Curtis Angus, Charlotte Avery, Nandi Bhebhe, Lucia Chocarro, Liz Ewing, Ali Goldsmith, Darragh Hand, Georges Hann, Dianté Lodge, Katie Lusby, Amy Macken, Aisha Naamani, Bryony Pennington, Cat Simmons and Hannah van der Westhuysen.

The pen is mightier than the sword

Among the glittering salons of the super-rich, patriarchy equals power, reputation is everything – and for women, one misstep can mean ruin.

Marquise de Merteuil, master in the art of survival, wields her influence with intelligence and control. Alongside the magnetic Vicomte de Valmont, they turn seduction into strategy and weaponise desire. But when their alliance collapses into rivalry, the battle between them threatens to destroy everyone in their path.

Marianne is joined in the artistic team by set designer Rosanna Vize, costume designer Natalie Roar, choreographer Tom Jackson Greaves, composer Jasmin Kent Rodgman, lighting designer James Farncombe, sound designer Ian Dickinson for Autograph, intimacy director Ingrid Mackinnon, fight director Sam Lyon-Behan, casting directors Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham, voice and dialect coach Hazel Holder, associate director Mumba Dodwell and associate wigs, hair and make-up designer Adele Brandman.

Performing in the Lyttelton theatre from 21 March – 6 June 2026, with a press night on Wednesday 1 April.

Photo Credit: Sarah Lee