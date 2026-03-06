Leslie Odom, Jr. Will Reprise Role of Aaron Burr in HAMILTON in London

Tony and Grammy Award-winner Leslie Odom, Jr. will reprise the role of Aaron Burr, which he originated in the Broadway production of Hamilton, for a strictly limited nine week season in the West End production at the Victoria Palace Theatre. He will be making his West End debut in the show from 3 July – 5 September 2026.

Sign up now for priority booking to see Leslie Odom, Jr. in Hamilton by visiting www.hamiltonmusical.com/london. The sign up window will close at 12.00noon on Wednesday 11 March 2026. A priority booking link will be emailed to those who have signed up and priority booking will open at 11.00am on Thursday 12 March 2026. Public booking will open at 11.00am on Friday 13 March 2026.

Cameron Mackintosh said, “When Jeffrey Seller first invited me to see Hamilton during its New York try-out at The Public Theater over 10 years ago, I was knocked out by Leslie Odom, Jr.’s electric performance as Aaron Burr opposite Lin-Manuel’s unforgettably charismatic Alexander Hamilton. So, I’m absolutely thrilled that London will now be able to share the experience of Leslie for a short season, joining the brilliant new cast we have playing this revolutionary musical at the Victoria Palace Theatre.”

Leslie Odom, Jr. said, "Returning to Hamilton and revisiting the role of Aaron Burr with the growth and perspective of time has been a profoundly healing artistic experience. I am having so much fun! I am thankful to Cameron Mackintosh and Jeffrey Seller for the invitation to make my West End debut with this fabulous company. The London production will grant me a few more glorious weeks to share Lin-Manuel’s music with an international audience who, I have learned, love this show as much, if not more, than I. I’m crossing the ocean and I just can’t wait.”

About Leslie Odom, Jr.

For his portrayal of Aaron Burr, Odom won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical and a Grammy Award for his performance on the original cast recording. He returned to the role on Broadway for a sell-out 12 week season in the Autumn of last year. His other Broadway credits include his Tony nominated performance in the 2023 revival of Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch. In 2020, he starred in and performed the songs of legendary singer Sam Cooke in the critically acclaimed film adaptation of One Night in Miami…His portrayal of the soul icon was met with widespread praise and critical acclaim earning him nominations for an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Critic’s Choice Award, Golden Globe Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Odom was enlisted to write, compose and perform the film’s original Song ‘Speak Now’, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award and earned him a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Song as well as several other award nominations. His many other screen credits include Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Murder on the Orient Express, The Good Wife, One Dollar, Only, Love in the Time of Corona, Central Park, Abbott Elementary and The Many Saints of Newark.

The current cast includes Alex Sawyer as Alexander Hamilton, Jay Perry as Aaron Burr, Bente Mulan as Eliza Hamilton, Emily-Mae as Angelica Schuyler, Jasmine Jia Yung Shen as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Jonathan Andrew Hume as George Washington, Yeukayi Ushe as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Jordan Castle as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jordan Benjamin as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Daniel Boys as King George III. At certain performances, the role of Alexander Hamilton will be played by Adam J Bernard.

The company is completed by Yuki Abe, Zera Malvina Aitken, Richard Appiah-Sarpong, Turrell Barrett-Wallace, Joshua Clemetson, Roxanne Couch, Luca Dinardo, Nicola Espallardo, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Olivia Kate Holding, Sergi Ibanez, Nicolais-Andre Kerry, Ella Kora, Lily Laight, Tamara Morgan, Aidan Nightingale, Tim Nutt, Joshian Angelo Omaña, Kiran Patel, Aharon Rayner, Liam Raven, Paulo Teixeira, Daisy Ward and Natasha Wilde.

Casting for the company from 15 June 2026 will be announced soon.