Video: Carolyn Faces Public Scrutiny in Trailer for LOVE STORY Episode 7

A trailer has been released for episode seven of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, coming to FX and Hulu next week. In the new episode of the series, Carolyn suffers the consequences of being a public figure, while tensions rise between Carolyn and John’s family.

Starring Paul Anthony Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr., with Tony Award nominee Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette, the limited series explores the high-profile courtship and marriage of the famous couple.

Tune in to watch the seventh episode on Thursday, March 12, at 9:00p ET/6:00p PT on FX. It is the first installment in Ryan Murphy’s Love Story anthology and is inspired by Elizabeth Beller’s book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

The series also features Grace Gummer (Caroline Kennedy), Naomi Watts (Jackie Kennedy Onassis), Alessandro Nivola (Calvin Klein), Leila George (Kelly Klein), Sydney Lemmon (Lauren Bessette), and Constance Zimmer (Ann Marie Messina). Broadway alums Erich Bergen and Michael Nathanson also star.

FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is created by Connor Hines and executive-produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Connor Hines, Eric Kovtun, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Monica Levinson, Kim Rosenstock, D.V. DeVincentis, and Tanase Popa. Max Winkler executive-produced and directed the pilot episode. It is produced by 20th Television.