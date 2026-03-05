Young Performers Cast As 'Little Anastasia' For Sydney Premiere Of ANASTASIA

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Producers of Anastasia have revealed the young performers who will share the role of Little Anastasia in the production’s upcoming Sydney season at Lyric Theatre Sydney.

Arianna Lorusso, Maya Porragas, Willa Valaris, and Willow Wilson will alternate in the role for the musical’s Sydney premiere, opening in April.

The performers will join a cast led by Georgina Hopson as Anya, Robert Tripolino as Dmitry, Joshua Robson as Gleb, Rodney Dobson as Vlad, Rhonda Burchmore as Countess Lily, and Nancye Hayes as the Dowager Empress.

The musical recently made its Australian debut in December at the Regent Theatre Melbourne and is currently playing in Perth. New tickets for the Sydney engagement, including the final performances from July 8–19, are now on sale.

Inspired by the legend of Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov and the 1997 animated film, the stage musical features a book by the late Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally with music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

Directed by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak, Anastasia premiered on Broadway in March 2017 and received a Tony Award nomination for Best Costume Design in a Musical.

The Australian production is produced by John Frost for Crossroads Live and Opera Australia in collaboration with Stage Entertainment Productions, Tom Kirdahy, Hunter Arnold, and Dan Hinde.