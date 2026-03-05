Annabelle Gurwitch & More Join REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER March 6 Lineup

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Real Time with Bill Maher will continue Friday, March 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.”

This week features a one-on-one interview with New York Times bestselling author Annabelle Gurwitch, whose newest memoir, “The End of My Life is Killing Me: The Unexpected Joys of a Cancer Slacker,” releases March 17. This week’s panel discussion includes Sen. Adam Schiff, Democratic senator from California; and Don Lemon, award-winning journalist, founder of Lemon Media Network, and host of “The Don Lemon Show” podcast.

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, “Bill Maher: Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss” (2005), “Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong” (2010), “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma” (2018), and “#Adulting” (2022).

Between “Politically Incorrect” and “Real Time,” Maher has garnered 41 Emmy nominations. Maher’s 13th comedy special for the network, “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” debuted January 10, 2025 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

Photo Credit: HBO