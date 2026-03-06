Listen: PEAKY BLINDERS: THE IMMORTAL MAN Soundtrack Now Available

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

RCA Records UK has released the official soundtrack to Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, the feature film from series creator and writer Steven Knight. Alongside the release, Girl in the Year Above has released the focus single ‘Teardrop’, a reinterpretation of the song by Massive Attack.

Speaking about the release, Girl in the Year Above says: ‘We all feel incredibly lucky to be part of such a long awaited film. Creating music for a soundtrack is something that’s always been an exciting prospect for us, our music is extremely dynamic and emotional and it’s been an pleasure to cover such a timeless track for such a poignant point in the film.’

The soundtrack’s first official single, ‘Puppet’, arrived last month, a collaboration between Grian Chatten of Fontaines D.C., alongside long-time Peaky Blinders composers Antony Genn and Martin Slattery.

The soundtrack features 36 tracks in total, with 5 brand new original recordings, spanning newly commissioned songs and an expansive original score. Long-time Peaky Blinders collaborators Antony Genn and Martin Slattery return to compose the film’s original score, while Amy Taylor of Amyl & the Sniffers and Grian Chatten, Carlos O’Connell, and Tom Coll from Fontaines D.C. contribute new recordings.

Created and written by Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is directed by Tom Harper (Heart of Stone, Wild Rose) and stars Academy Award® winner Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place Part II), Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, A House of Dynamite), Academy Award® nominee Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs, The Hateful Eight), Sophie Rundle (After the Flood, Gentleman Jack) with Academy Award® nominee Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin) and Primetime Emmy Award® winner Stephen Graham (Adolescence, A Thousand Blows).

Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet. With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons and choose whether to confront his legacy or burn it to the ground. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is in select cinemas now and will be available on Netflix March 20, 2026.

Photo Credit: Netflix