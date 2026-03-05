HEATED RIVALRY Creator Jacob Tierney Sets ALEXANDER Series for Netflix

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jacob Tierney, the creator and showrunner of Heated Rivalry, is set to write, direct, and executive produce the upcoming series Alexander for Netflix. The show is a period piece that explores the story of Alexander the Great and his tutor, Aristotle.

Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman of Aggregate Films will also executive produce the series, alongside Brendan Brady (Heated Rivalry) of Accent Aigu Entertainment.

Based on Annabel Lyon’s novel The Golden Mean, the drama begins as the Athenian empire is crumbling and Aristotle arrives in Macedonia to tutor a volatile young prince, Alexander. "Amid palace intrigue, forbidden love, brutal war and ruthless ambitions, their unlikely friendship shapes an empire and alters the course of history," reads the description.

“I fell in love with Annabel Lyon’s book The Golden Mean years ago and have been dreaming of telling this story ever since,” says Tierney. “Brendan and I couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Aggregate and Netflix to bring this insanely compelling world to life.”

"Jacob Tierney is one of the most exciting, in-demand creative voices working today, and we are thrilled to work with him on Alexander,” says Jinny Howe, Netflix’s Head of US and Canada Scripted Series. “We were immediately captivated by his vision for adapting Annabel Lyon’s acclaimed novel. This series reimagines the classic power struggle between mentor and protégé with a raw, modern energy that feels both epic and incredibly intimate. This high-stakes drama is poised to deeply resonate with our global audience, and we look forward to bringing it to life with the deftly talented Jason Bateman and the Aggregate Films team."

The Golden Mean, an international bestseller that arrived in bookstores in 2010, was Lyon’s debut work of fiction.

Renewed for a second season, Tierney's Heated Rivalry has become a huge hit for Crave, becoming the most-watched original debut on the Canadian channel and reaching #1 on HBO Max.

Photo Credit: Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max