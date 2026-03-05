Voting Open For BroadwayWorld's 2025 Stage Recording Awards

Voting is now open for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Stage Recording Awards, celebrating outstanding achievements in theatrical and performance-based recordings released during the 2025 calendar year. Voting is open through Friday, April 3rd, 2026.

The awards recognize excellence across cast recordings, solo albums, live performance captures, and audio or video recordings that preserve, expand, or reinterpret theatrical and performance work beyond the stage.

Eligible submissions include recordings from Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, international theatre, opera, dance, classical music, and independent artists. The awards also encompass theatrical works adapted for streaming platforms or cinematic release.

To be considered, recordings must have been released between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025.

Nominees include Wicked: For Good, Jennifer Lopez's Kiss of the Spider Woman, Merrily We Roll Along, Cynthia Erivo, and more.