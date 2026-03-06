BATS Improv Unveils Upcoming 40th Anniversary Summer Programming

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BATS Improv is continuing its milestone 40th anniversary season with a lineup of unscripted, laugh-out-loud programming across April, May, and June 2026.

Witness the magic ignite as Scheherazade weaves unforeseen tales to enthrall King Shahrayar in Improvised Arabian Nights (April 4 & 11, 2026). Whisk away on a spellbinding journey, where brand new chapters unfold in this legendary saga. BATS Improv’s talented improvisers draw inspiration from the timeless themes of the Arabian Nights, crafting enchanting narratives brimming with mystical magic, unpredictable mayhem, cunning thieves, valiant heroes, powerful djinns, and boundless love that conquers all. Co-produced by Zawaya, Improvised Arabian Nights is directed by Basel Al-Naffouri.

Experience improv at its most spectacular with Two Musicals Tonight! (April 18 & 25, 2026), featuring the creation of two musicals live, from scratch, in one night! The BATS players transform audience suggestions into original songs, unforgettable characters, and show-stopping stories. Audience ideas shape the very beginning, making each performance completely unique, interactive, and impossible to see anywhere else. Twice the music and twice the magic all in a single, unforgettable evening. Directed by Rafe Chase.

Let BATS show you a new side of the Bard with Much Ado About Everything: An Improvised Shakespearean Comedy (May 2, 9 & 16, 2026). Join our jolly band of players as they spin a completely original, spontaneous tale for you of love, revenge, wit and wonderment, right before your very eyes. Based on a title we get from the audience, we will create a play full of all the things you love about Shakespeare and none of the stuff that traumatized you in 9th grade English class. Directed by Lisa Rowland.

The Cave Match is back! Join BATS for Cave Match: The Spring Showdown (April 19, 26 and May 3, 2026) where two teams go head-to-head for the title of Cave Match champion. In this longtime BATS tradition, teams of student improvisers develop their own formats and take to the Bayfront Theatre stage to do their thing and try to win the audience's vote.

Step into the untamed frontier with Women of the West: An Improvised Tale (May 23 & 30, 2026), the rarely told, too-often ignored tales of how women shaped the new frontier. This fully improvised show brings to life the untold stories of the women who shaped the West. From saloon owners and ranchers to school teachers, outlaws, suffragists, and horse whisperers, these characters are defined by ambition, grit, and daring spirit. Each performance is completely unique, created in the moment by BATS’ talented improvisers, blending adventure, drama, and humor. Audiences experience the untold history live, celebrating the resilience and ingenuity of women who defied expectations and left their mark on the frontier. Directed by Regina Saisi.

An amuse-bouche of improv arrives in June with The Short Show (June 6, 13, 20, 27, 2027). A fast-paced show starting at 6:45 PM featuring a cast of BATS Main Stage players and Improv greats from around the Bay (and beyond)! Short on time — but big on entertainment — The Short Show fits perfectly between happy hour and the big plans you’ve made for your Saturday night. What? No plans? Well, there’s always the BATS show at 8 PM. Directed by Derek Yee.

BATS beams you into an alternate universe where no one has gone before with Warp Speed: Improvised Star Trek (June 6 & 13, 2026). After a two-year hiatus, this crowd-pleasing salute to the classic series of the 1960s returns for just two nights. With your suggestions, a fearless new crew will board a new starship, face bizarre lifeforms, navigate cosmic danger, and explore intense intergalactic relationships — all completely improvised. No script, no plan — just spontaneous, star-studded comedy at warp speed! Directed by Rafe Chase.

Murder has never been as improvised as with Whodunnit? (Seriously, We Don’t Know Either) (June 20 & 27, 2026). The only thing we know for sure? Someone’s been murdered. Beyond that, we’re just as clueless as you are. In every show, the victim, detective, and suspects emerge in the moment. The audience steers the twists, flashbacks reveal secrets, and accusations fly. It’s a mystery with no script, no plan, and no guarantees — except that it’s going to be a bloody good time. Directed by William Hall.

BATS Improv is dedicated to the art of improvised theatre with a mission to change lives through creativity, collaboration, and joyful play. Our classes and performances are crafted to help participants understand that there are no wrong choices in improv—only possibilities waiting to be discovered. This philosophy fosters a supportive environment that encourages individuals to take risks without fear of judgment, empowering them to step outside their comfort zones and enhance their confidence both on stage and in everyday life. At BATS, we believe that by embracing mistakes, we cultivate a community that values creativity and innovation, making improv not just an art form but a transformative experience for everyone involved.