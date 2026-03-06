Osho Dham Inaugurates Art Exhibition “Divine Intervention” by Hiral Singhal on Disciple Day

🎭 NEW! India Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for India & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Osho Dham hosted a multifaceted cultural and spiritual gathering to mark Disciple Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Ma Yog Laxmi — Osho’s first disciple and secretary. The occasion featured a book reading from The Only Life, the biography of Ma Yog Laxmi written by Rashid Maxwell, alongside the inauguration of “Divine Intervention”, an art exhibition by Osho sannyasin and artist Hiral Singhal.

The event brought together literature, art, and remembrance in honour of Ma Yog Laxmi’s extraordinary spiritual journey and legacy.

Divine Intervention is open to visitors daily from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, from February 12 to March 11, 2026, at Osho Dham, Jhatikra Road, near Najafgarh, Delhi. The exhibition was inaugurated by Ma Dharm Jyoti and Swami Atul Anand, long-time disciples of Osho at Osho Dham.

Disciple Day is observed on the birth anniversary of Ma Yog Laxmi, whose life and spiritual journey are chronicled in The Only Life, published by Simon & Schuster in 2017. Selected excerpts from the biography were read for invited guests, offering an intimate glimpse into Laxmi’s life with Osho. The book was displayed at the venue and made available for purchase.

The celebration offered a reflective look into the essence of discipleship in Osho’s work — honouring Ma Yog Laxmi’s life of trust, courage, and devotion, while also showcasing how that lineage of awareness continues to express itself through contemporary creativity.

The biography traces Laxmi’s journey from her early years in Mumbai to becoming Osho’s first secretary, navigating power, exile, illness, and profound inner transformation with fierce intelligence and surrender.

About the Exhibition

Titled “Divine Intervention”, the exhibition features 15 paintings in acrylic and mixed media, on display for one month following the inauguration.

Initiated as an Osho sannyasin in 2022 at Osho Dham, Hiral received the name Ma Prem Arpita, meaning “the one who offers love.” Untrained yet deeply intuitive, her work reflects maturity, innocence, and quiet strength. Her canvases feel meditative and spontaneous — infused with presence, surrender, and awareness.

Speaking about her work, Hiral Singhal said: “My paintings are not planned; they emerge from silence. For me, art is a form of meditation — an offering rather than an expression. Whatever flows onto the canvas feels guided, as if trust itself is painting.”

Hiral has previously exhibited at AIFACS, National Gallery of Modern Art, India Habitat Centre, Shanta Art Gallery, Stainless Gallery, and several major national art festivals.

Ma Dharma Jyoti shared: “Disciple Day is a reminder that discipleship is not about hierarchy, but about love, courage, and inner transformation. Through the book reading, the exhibition, and this gathering, we celebrate lives lived in trust and awareness.”

Swami Atul Anand, Managing Trustee of Osho World Foundation, added: “Discipleship means remaining open, receptive, and deeply trusting of the Master. In Ma Laxmi’s life, this spirit finds its living expression.”