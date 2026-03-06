Finnish National Opera Will Perform EI KULTARANTAA RAKKAAMPAA
The performance is on 13 June.
The traditional Kultaranta concert of the Naantali Music Festival has been designed at the inspiration of the President of the Republic of Finland, Alexander Stubb. The program promises a summit of genres that can be summed up in three points: timeless hits of classical music, golden-hued jazz, and beloved film music.
In other words: the festival’s string players will perform works by Felix Mendelssohn and Grażyna Bacewicz, the soulful Aili Ikonen—also known from the vocal ensemble Rajaton—will sing favorites by Ella Fitzgerald, and the rest will be revealed at the venue at the latest!
This is a concert not to be missed.
Bus transportation to the concert will be arranged from Moominworld parking (Muumiparkki) starting at 13:00, running non-stop, and after the concert back to Muumiparkki. It is not possible to access the area by private car.
The concert is weather-dependent. In case of severe weather conditions, the concert will be moved to the Maijamäki Sports Hall. Any changes will be announced on the Naantali Music Festival website: www.naantalinmusiikkijuhlat.fi
Janne Malmivaara, violin
Aino Mattila, violin
Leea Mattila, violin
Katri Mettänen, violin
Albert Sahlström, violin
Vilma Tikkanen, violin
Elina Vähälä, violin
Anna Kreetta Gribajcevic, viola
Ingrid Odé, viola
Selja Hakamies, cello
Tuomas Lehto, cello
Saima Malmivaara, cello
Leevi Pelli, cello
Taika Puhakka, cello
Oscar Schultz, cello
Ruth Steudle, cello
Tuomas Ylinen, cello
Aili Ikonen, voice
Turku Jazz Orchestra
Vellu Halkosalmi, conductor
