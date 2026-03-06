Finnish National Opera Will Perform EI KULTARANTAA RAKKAAMPAA

🎭 NEW! Finland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Finland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The traditional Kultaranta concert of the Naantali Music Festival has been designed at the inspiration of the President of the Republic of Finland, Alexander Stubb. The program promises a summit of genres that can be summed up in three points: timeless hits of classical music, golden-hued jazz, and beloved film music.

In other words: the festival’s string players will perform works by Felix Mendelssohn and Grażyna Bacewicz, the soulful Aili Ikonen—also known from the vocal ensemble Rajaton—will sing favorites by Ella Fitzgerald, and the rest will be revealed at the venue at the latest!

This is a concert not to be missed.

Bus transportation to the concert will be arranged from Moominworld parking (Muumiparkki) starting at 13:00, running non-stop, and after the concert back to Muumiparkki. It is not possible to access the area by private car.

The concert is weather-dependent. In case of severe weather conditions, the concert will be moved to the Maijamäki Sports Hall. Any changes will be announced on the Naantali Music Festival website: www.naantalinmusiikkijuhlat.fi

Janne Malmivaara, violin

Aino Mattila, violin

Leea Mattila, violin

Katri Mettänen, violin

Albert Sahlström, violin

Vilma Tikkanen, violin

Elina Vähälä, violin

Anna Kreetta Gribajcevic, viola

Ingrid Odé, viola

Selja Hakamies, cello

Tuomas Lehto, cello

Saima Malmivaara, cello

Leevi Pelli, cello

Taika Puhakka, cello

Oscar Schultz, cello

Ruth Steudle, cello

Tuomas Ylinen, cello

Aili Ikonen, voice

Turku Jazz Orchestra

Vellu Halkosalmi, conductor

