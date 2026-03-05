MOTHER RUSSIA Extends Through March 22 at Signature Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lauren Yee’s Mother Russia has extended its run at Signature Theatre. Performances will now run through March 22 at the Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre.

Teddy Bergman directs the production, which features a cast led by Steven Boyer, Adam Chanler-Berat, Rebecca Naomi Jones and David Turner.

St. Petersburg, 1992: the Soviet Union has collapsed, McDonald’s has risen, and Evgeny, a young man at a loss, stumbles into a job working surveillance with his old friend Dmitri. Their target: Katya, a former pop singer with questionable allegiances and a mysterious past.

As their lives riotously intertwine, Evgeny finds himself falling in love and losing his bearings, all while grappling with the taste of freedom (and fast food) along the way. Lauren Yee’s (CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND, THE GREAT LEAP) savvy, off-kilter tale of identity, espionage, and the cost of capitalism makes its New York premiere in this razor-sharp dark comedy.