Timothée Chalamet Faces Criticism From Opera and Ballet Community After Controversial Comments

Actor Timothée Chalamet is facing backlash after making some controversial comments about the current state and longevity of opera and ballet.

During a conversation with Matthew McConaughey for Variety and CNN, the film star, who has been receiving accolades for his performance in Marty Supreme including an Academy Award nomination, was speaking about changing habits in moviegoing and attention spans when he began referencing other art forms.

"I don't want to be working in ballet or opera or things where it's like 'Hey, keep this thing alive,' even though no one cares about this anymore," Chalamet said, before quickly adding, "All respect to the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason."

The conversation was released in full on February 24, and in recent days, it has resurfaced, sparking a response from those within the opera and ballet communities.

On Instagram, the Metropolitan Opera shared a behind-the-scenes clip highlighting the work of putting together a production, including colorful costumes, paint, and a variety of crew members. The caption tagged the actor, saying "This one's for you." The post has been shared over 11,000 times, with many supportive comments from industry professionals in the entertainment world.

The Royal Ballet and Opera also offered a response to Chalemet's comments. In a statement given to The Independent and The Hollywood Reporter, the prestigious company said, “Ballet and opera have never existed in isolation - they have continually informed, inspired, and elevated other art forms.”

The company also shared an Instagram post in response, as did Opéra national de Paris, with a caption that, when translated from French, read: "Spoiler alert: Ping-pong also exists at the opera," a reference to his nominated role in Marty Supreme.

According to the aforementioned outlets, opera singers Isabel Leonard and Deepa Johnny, along with ballet dancer Victor Caixeta and choreographer Martin Chaix, also responded, with Leonard calling it a "narrow-minded" view and Johnny describing it as a "disappointing take."

A New York native, Chalamet comes from a family of artists, with his mother, sister, and grandmother all dancing with the New York City Ballet. Though he hasn't performed in those mediums, Chalamet got his start on the stage.

At age 16, Chalamet made his off-Broadway debut in The Talls, a coming-of-age family dramedy from Second Stage Theatre. He returned to the stage five years later in John Patrick Shanley's Prodigal Son, winning a Lucille Lortel Award and receiving a nomination for a Drama League Award. In 2022, Chalamet was set to make his West End debut in a production of Amy Herzog's play 4000 Miles, but the production was ultimately cancelled.

Photo credit: Disney/Scott Kirkland