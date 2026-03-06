New Cast of Hogwarts Students Join HBO HARRY POTTER Series

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Several young performers have joined the cast of the HBO Harry Potter series as Hogwarts students. Among the new additions are stage performers Cian Eagle-Service (The Prince of Egypt, The Witches), Jazmyn Lewin (The Lion King, Starlight Express) and Laila Barwick (Once).

Eagle-Service will play Ernie MacMillan, with Lewin as Susan Bones, both members of Hufflepuff. Other Huffelepuffs include Moon as Hannah Abbott, and James Trevelyan Buckle as Muggle-born Justin Finch-Fletchley.

In Gryffindor, Orson Matthews plays Quidditch team captain Oliver Wood, Asha Soetan as Angelina Johnson, Eire Farrell as Katie Bell, and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss as Alicia Spinnet. Ethan Smith stars as the Weasley twins’ Best Friend, Lee Jordan.

Ravenclaw includes Anjula Murali as Padma Patil, the twin sister of Gryffindor, Parvati Patil, Aaron Zhao as Terry Boot, and Scarlett Archer as Penelope Clearwater and Eve Walls as Lisa Turpin.

Oliver Croft will play Slytherin Quidditch team captain, Marcus Flint. Also in Slytherin are Chasers D’Angelou Osei-Kissiedu as Graham Montague and Dylan Heath as Adrian Pucey, with Cornelius Brandreth as Seeker, Terence Higgs. Eddison Burch is Keeper, Miles Bletchley, with Ames Dowell as Lucian Bole and Henry Medhurst as Peregrine Derrick, the team's Beaters. Laila Barwick plays Draco Malfoy's friend, Pansy Parkinson.

Harry Potter, a new adaptation of the seven-volume book series, is currently in production. The series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

The Harry Potter series will be led by Dominic McLaughlin in the role of Harry Potter, Matilda alum Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Other Harry Potter cast members include Tony Award and Olivier winner John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Tony Award-winner Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, BAFTA nominee Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and BIFA nominee Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid as series regulars. Recurring cast includes Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and five-time BAFTA winner Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch. Bertie Carvel, Tony and Olivier Award-winning performer of the stage and screen, has been tapped to play the role of Cornelius Fudge.

Other casting includes Warwick Davis returning as Professor Filius Flitwick, Tony Award winner Bríd Brennan (Dancing at Lughnasa) as Madam Poppy Pomfrey. Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Leigh Gill as Griphook. Take a look at the full line-up of theater actors in the series.

Photo Credit: Aidan Monaghan/HBO