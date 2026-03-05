Video: Apple Debuts Trailer for Season 2 of WONDER PETS: IN THE CITY Musical Series

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The Wonder Pets are back in the season two trailer for Apple's musical preschool series, following Izzy the Guinea Pig, Zuri the Bunny and Tate the Snake. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation and developed by Emmy Award winner Jennifer Oxley, season two of Wonder Pets: In the City is set to debut on March 20, 2026 on Apple TV.

In the new season, the characters will "embark on all-new curiosity-driven adventures that celebrate friendship and our unique differences." By day, they’re classroom pets living in a New York City kindergarten, but when animals need help, the trio travels all around the globe in their amazing “Jetcar” to rescue animals in musical, mini-opera-themed adventures.

This music-forward series also features a roster of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony, Pulitzer Prize-winning composers including Bobby Lopez, Jason Robert Brown, Georgia Stitt, Tom Kitt, Matthew Sklar, Larry Hochman, Zina Goldrich, Natsumi Osawa, with the score brought to life by the FILMharmonic Orchestra.

The series features THE VOICE talents of newcomers Victoria Scola-Giampapa as Izzy, Vanessa Huszar as Zuri, and Children’s and Family Emmy Award winner Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Tate. The series is executive produced by Oxley, Steve Altiere, and Grammy and Emmy Award winner and co-executive producer, Jeffrey Lesser.

Photo Credit: Apple